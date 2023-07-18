Tour de France

Vingegaard demolishes Pogacar and Tour de France field in phenomenal TT showing

It was just a 22.4-kilometre time trial from Passy to Combloux for Stage 16 of the Tour de France, but Jonas Vingegaard showed he meant business with a thumping stage victory that tightened his grip on the yellow jersey.

TOPSHOT-CYCLING-FRA-TDF2023-STAGE16

TOPSHOT - Jumbo-Visma's Danish rider Jonas Vingegaard wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey cycles to the finish line during the 16th stage of the 110th edition of the Tour de France cycling race, 22 km individual time trial between Passy and Combloux, in the French Alps, on July 18, 2023. (Photo by Thomas SAMSON / AFP) (Photo by THOMAS SAMSON/AFP via Getty Images) Source: AFP / THOMAS SAMSON/AFP via Getty Images

“Show everyone who is the strongest” were the words coming through over the Jumbo-Visma team radio as Jonas Vingegaard started the time trial. That was exactly what the Danish defending champion did over the next 22.4 kilometres.

He attacked the first two corners, corners which had seen crashes earlier in the stage with aggression, and that set the tone for Vingegaard’s approach to the rest of the course.

Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) started the day just 10 seconds behind Vingegaard, and out on course, he was setting the new benchmark at every time check. That his Slovenian rival was on a top day didn’t stop Vingegaard obliterating his time by as more again as Pogacar put into the rest of the field.

Pogacar went for a bike change on the steep final climb to the finish line, Vingegaard didn’t, but it wasn’t going to change the result or the margin greatly as Vingegaard was already tracking well ahead of his rival at that stage. Pogacar was clearly going very deep on the final climb, pale with the exertion as tried to go deeper to match Vingegaard.

Pogacar had third place overall, Carlos Rodriguez (INEOS Grenadiers), in his sights when he crossed the line, 1’13 faster than Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma), who had set the quickest time of all other starters.

It wasn’t long to wait until Vingegaard arrived at the finish, stopping the clock a whopping 1’38 faster than Pogacar, with the rest of the field so distant as to be in a different race, 2’51 back to van Aert in third.

Vingegaard now has a tight hold on the leader’s yellow jersey with a 1’48 lead, with Adam Yates (UAE Team Emirates) moving to third overall over Rodriguez after a strong effort against the clock, albeit not in the same realm as the top two.

Australia’s top contender Jai Hindley had a day to forget, back problems plaguing him since crashing during stage 14 impacted the time trial ride. He kept fifth position overall, but was 4’37 behind Vingegaard on the day, also well behind most of the other general classification riders. He sits 2’18 behind Rodriguez, and 1’41 ahead of Sepp Kuss (Jumbo-Visma).
Published 19 July 2023 3:16am
Updated 2h ago 3:22am
By SBS Sport
Source: SBS

