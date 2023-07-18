Vingegaard demolishes Pogacar and Tour de France field in phenomenal TT showing

The place to watch the Tour de France - LIVE, FREE and EXCLUSIVE - plus the second edition of the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift is right here on SBS. Replays, mini stage recaps, highlights and live streaming can be found on the SBS On Demand Tour de France Hub and the SBS Skoda Tour Tracker, available for download on iOS and Android .





“Show everyone who is the strongest” were the words coming through over the Jumbo-Visma team radio as Jonas Vingegaard started the time trial. That was exactly what the Danish defending champion did over the next 22.4 kilometres.





He attacked the first two corners, corners which had seen crashes earlier in the stage with aggression, and that set the tone for Vingegaard’s approach to the rest of the course.





Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) started the day just 10 seconds behind Vingegaard, and out on course, he was setting the new benchmark at every time check. That his Slovenian rival was on a top day didn’t stop Vingegaard obliterating his time by as more again as Pogacar put into the rest of the field.





Pogacar went for a bike change on the steep final climb to the finish line, Vingegaard didn’t, but it wasn’t going to change the result or the margin greatly as Vingegaard was already tracking well ahead of his rival at that stage. Pogacar was clearly going very deep on the final climb, pale with the exertion as tried to go deeper to match Vingegaard.





Pogacar had third place overall, Carlos Rodriguez (INEOS Grenadiers), in his sights when he crossed the line, 1’13 faster than Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma), who had set the quickest time of all other starters.





It wasn’t long to wait until Vingegaard arrived at the finish, stopping the clock a whopping 1’38 faster than Pogacar, with the rest of the field so distant as to be in a different race, 2’51 back to van Aert in third.





Vingegaard now has a tight hold on the leader’s yellow jersey with a 1’48 lead, with Adam Yates (UAE Team Emirates) moving to third overall over Rodriguez after a strong effort against the clock, albeit not in the same realm as the top two.



