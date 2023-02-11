FIFA Club World Cup 2022

Vinicius stars as Real Madrid lift fifth Club World Cup title

Vinicius Junior played a starring role as Real Madrid defeated Al Hilal 5-3 to lift the FIFA Club World Cup for a record-extending fifth time.

Vinicius Jr celebrates after scoring in the FIFA Club World Cup final

Vinicius Jr celebrates after scoring in the FIFA Club World Cup final

Madrid wasted little time asserting their dominance over the Asian champions and duly took advantage through Vinicius just 13 minutes into the contest.

Federico Valverde added a second five minutes later, but that seemed to spark Al Hilal back to life as Moussa Marega halved the deficit following a clinical counter-attack.

Any hopes of a comeback, however, were quickly dashed after the restart as both Karim Benzema and Valverde found the back of the net to delight the 44,439 in attendance.

Vinicius would later add his second of the game – bookended by goals from Luciano Vietto – to cap off an impressive tournament for the Brazilian, one that earned him Golden Ball honours.
Los Blancos’ fifth Club World Cup title now takes their overall global tally to eight, and manager Carlo Ancelotti was delighted to add another piece of silverware to their decorated cabinet.

“We are very happy,” Ancelotti said after the match. “For the eighth time, Real Madrid is world champion.

“We made a good game, with a lot of quality up front. Vinicius, Benzema, Valverde… they have done very well.

“They showed skills and quality. It was great.”

With Ancelotti’s European champions top of the podium ahead of Al Hilal, it was Flamengo who earned third place after defeating Al Ahly 4-2 earlier on Sunday (AEDT).
Share
Watch the Tour de France, Giro d’Italia, Vuelta a España, Dakar Rally, World Athletics / ISU Championships (and more) via SBS On Demand – your free live streaming and catch-up service.
Watch nowOn Demand
Have a story or comment? Contact Us
Follow SBS Sport
facebook
twitter
instagram
youtube
Watch the Tour de France, Giro d’Italia, Vuelta a España, Dakar Rally, World Athletics / ISU Championships (and more) via SBS On Demand – your free live streaming and catch-up service.
Watch nowOn Demand
Follow SBS Sport
facebook
twitter
instagram
youtube
2 min read
Published 12 February 2023 at 10:20am
By SBS Sport
Source: SBS

Recommended for you

02:04

Club World Cup referee announces VAR decision in first for football

FIFA Club World Cup 2022

02:11

Chris Froome happy with Melbourne to Warrnambool hit out

04:28

Argentina v France (Final) - Highlights - FIFA World Cup 2022™

FIFA World Cup 2022™

04:27

Recap: Round 1 - Australian MTB Cross Country Series 2023

Cycling

13:49

Talking Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race with director Scott Sunderland

Cycling

18:53

Whelan searching for a way back to professional deal

Cycling

09:46

Melbourne to Warrnambool 2023 Highlights

05:00

Dakar 2023 Podium Presentation

Dakar Rally