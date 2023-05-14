Voisard announces himself as Hirschi hangs onto to Tour de Hongrie lead

Watch all the best cycling events in the world on SBS On Demand , with the Tour de France, Tour de France Femmes and much more.





The young Swiss climber took his rivals by surprise with his late attack on the climb to a summit finish, benefitting from tactical games behind to cross the line first.





Voisard claimed the first professional success of his career, also climbing to third place in the overall standings. The biggest contenders reached the finish line together, and overnight leader Marc Hirschi (UAE Team Emirates) kept the yellow jersey.



The pace really started to increase only on the last lap around Pilis. First DSM took control, then INEOS tried to weaken the yellow jersey team with repeated attacks, with Egan Bernal and Ben Tullet testing the other contenders.





The last UAE helper, Finn Fisher-Black, dropped away five kilometres from the finish line. After that Hirschi was constantly attacked, having to cover his rivals’ moves by himself.





On the ever-increasing ascent of Dobogókő, just two kilometres from the finish line, Voisard launched his move, catching the last remaining members of the breakaway, Jasper de Buyst (Lotto-Dstiny) and Yves Lampaert (Soudal Quickstep) quickly.



Voisard forged ahead by himself as the chase was punctuated by attacks from behind, building his lead to the finish line, where he took the win by eight seconds





The other overall contenders arrived at the finish line together: the group finally sprinted for second place, which Thibau Nys (Trek - Segafredo) won from Sylvain Moniquet (Lotto Dstny). Hirschi finished in fourth place, retaining the yellow jersey as race leader.





"I'm very happy, and although I can keep my first place tomorrow, if everything goes well, at the same time, the city circuit, especially when it's raining, carries the risk of falling," he said.



