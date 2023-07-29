Tour de France Femmes

Vollering lands killer Tour de France Femmes blow on Col du Tourmalet

The 89-kilometre stage 7 of the Tour de France Femmes to the summit of the Col du Tourmalet lived up to expectations, with a big climbing duel between Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar) and Demi Vollering (SD Worx) ending up in a decisive Vollering victory.

2nd Tour de France Femmes 2023 - Stage 7

COL DU TOURMALET, FRANCE - JULY 29: Demi Vollering of The Netherlands - Pink UCI Women’s WorldTour Leader Jersey and Team SD Worx - Protime celebrates at finish line as stage winner during the 2nd Tour de France Femmes 2023, Stage 7 a 89.8km stage from Lannemezan to Col du Tourmalet 2116m / #UCIWWT / on July 29, 2023 in Col du Tourmalet, France. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images

The early, largely flat kilometres of the stage saw the majority of the action neutralised with most teams looking to get key riders into the breakaway to potentially contest the stage win.

The race stayed together despite many attacks from riders looking to make the early breakaway and the peloton hit the base of the Col d’Aspin together. There, Movistar sought to make the race hard for Annemiek van Vleuten, and she duly launched an attack with five kilometres left to the summit of the climb.

Her acceleration was a powerful one, with only Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM) and Demi Vollering (SD Worx) able to follow, and the trio forging a lead clear at the front of the race. Only van Vleuten and Niewiadoma contributed to the pace, with Vollering sitting on, and they had a 50-second lead over a group containing the other favourites, including Australian Amanda Spratt (Lidl-Trek) and yellow-jersey holder Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx).

On the descent, Niewiadoma went to the front, and quickly put a gap into the other two riders. Then, there was a moment of drama van Vleuten refused to chase the Polish star alone, signally for Vollering to come through and even braking to force her rival to the front.

The pair didn’t get working again, and they were absorbed by the chasing group of the yellow jersey and other contenders, with Niewiadoma hitting the base of the Col de Tourmalet with a minute’s lead.

The lower slopes of the infamously tough climb of 17.2 kilometres at 7.3 per cent average saw Marlen Reusser set a very high tempo that nearly dragged Niewiadoma back into the fold, slashing her advantage down to just five seconds with 12 kilometres left to race. At that point, Reusser dropped off and without a committed pace-setter, the gap for Niewiadoma began to grow again.

The Polish rider took her lead back out to 45 seconds, with the chase mainly falling to Juliette Labous (DSM-firmenich) who put in repeated attacks. With 6 kilometres left to the top, Vollering put in her decisive attack, grinding van Vleuten off her wheel and setting off in pursuit of Niewiadoma.

She crossed the gap to Niewiadoma in a kilometre, passing her and setting off to the finish line alone.

The fog swallowed up the riders as they fought solo battles to the summit of the climb, but the standout was Vollering by the top, winning the stage by a minute and 58 seconds and moving into the yellow jersey.

Niewiadoma was next over the line, with van Vleuten trailing in 2’34 behind her rival. Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx) ceded the yellow jersey to her teammate, but she stayed in touch with a potential podium finish with her finish 3’32 off Vollering seeing her just seven seconds behind van Vleuten, who holds third overall.

Vollering has a 1’50 gap as the new leader of the Tour de France Femmes, and will head into the final 22-kilometre time trial in Pau as the unbackable favourite.

Australia’s top performer was Amanda Spratt, who rode her way into the top ten overall after finishing 12th on the day, 7’12 down.

4 min read
Published 30 July 2023 3:47am
By SBS Sport
Source: SBS

