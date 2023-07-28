Tour de France Femmes

Vollering v van Vleuten on the Tourmalet: the battle everyone is waiting for

Will the defining battle of the 2023 Tour de France come on the slopes of the Col du Tourmalet?

2nd Tour de France Femmes 2023 - Stage 4

RODEZ, FRANCE - JULY 26: (L-R) Demi Vollering of The Netherlands - Pink UCI Women’s WorldTour Leader Jersey and Team SD Worx - Protime and Annemiek Van Vleuten of The Netherlands and Movistar Team compete in the chase group during the 2nd Tour de France Femmes 2023, Stage 4 a 177.1km stage from Cahors to Rodez 572m / #UCIWWT / on July 26, 2023 in Rodez, France. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images

The place to watch the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift is right here on SBS. Replays, mini stage recaps, highlights and live streaming can be found on the 
SBS On Demand Tour de France Hub 
and the 
SBS Skoda Tour Tracker, 
available for download on 
iOS 
and 
Android
.

The 90-kilometre Stage 7 from Lannemezan to the summit of the Col du Tourmalet promises to be the most crucial stage of the 2023 Tour de France Femmes.

The 17.2-kilometre climbs at an average of 7.3 per cent, and is legendary in the men’s Tour de France, and now in the women’s version of the race as well.

The men’s race this year saw Australian yellow jersey holder Jai Hindley spiral out of the lead after Jumbo-Visma sought to make it a race-defining climb. Maybe it was in the end, with fatigue catching up to Tadej Pogacar in the final week, but it wasn’t on that day. Pogacar took the win on the next climb ahead of Jonas Vingegaard despite being isolated for much of the race.
READ MORE

Pogacar drops Vingegaard with powerful attack to win Stage 6

Van Vleuten: Vollering 'number one favourite' but more Tour contenders the better

In the women’s race, many are expecting a similar duel between defending Tour champion Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar) and last year’s runner-up Demi Vollering (SD Worx).

This year, the tables have been largely reversed, with SD Worx dominant across the season and Vollering spearheading that charge with wins in all three of the Ardennes classics, as well as Strade Bianche and Dwars dor Vlaanderen. She has won or come second to teammates in every stage race she has attended, bar one…

That was La Vuelta, where Vollering while in the leader’s jersey on Stage 6 was attacked in contentious circumstances. Vollering and her SD Worx team took a nature break when there wasn’t much happening in the race, and Movistar subsequently attacked, the team later claiming that it was a planned move ahead of a crosswind section.

Vollering was put on the back foot, minutes down on van Vleuten, managing to claw her way back to within a minute of her rival on the stage. After declaring herself “hungry for revenge,” Vollering then attacked the next day to win the stage, dropping van Vleuten, but not taking enough time to take the red leader’s jersey back, finishing nine seconds behind the reigning world champion.

The pair met up a week later in the Basque country, but a long-range Marlen Reusser breakaway that went surprisingly lightly chased dampened the GC battle and left Vollering in the position where she could mostly follow and it wasn’t the van Vleuten showdown viewers had hoped for.

Since then, the pair haven’t met in competition and though there has been no overt hostility on the road, you get a sense that Vollering is taking this race deadly seriously.

Van Vleuten too, after every stage she does short interviews with mostly Dutch press before retreating to the safety of the team bus for refuelling and preparations. It’s all aimed at these final two stages.
WATCH via SBS On Demand

Stage 6 - Daily Highlights - Tour de France Femmes 2023

Stage 6 - Full Replay - Tour de France Femmes 2023

Stage 6 - Bonjour le Tour - Tour de France Femmes 2023

There have been skirmishes already, most notably on stage 4, when the peloton split apart dramatically on the climbs and Sheyla Guitterez (Movistar) dropped back from the breakaway to set up a big van Vleuten attack. The domestique actually briefly dropped her team leader then, giving Vollering a chance to go on the attack, with van Vleuten swinging her bike about wildly as she muscled a large gear. Vollering, in stark contrast, maintained her normal seated style, but with Guitterez’s help, van Vleuten was able to catch and neutralise the move.
The only other occasions where there has been a difference between the pair is in the finale, where Vollering has a notably better acceleration than her older rival. That speaks more to the slightly different type of riders that they are than anything else. However, if it comes down to that crucial acceleration, we know Vollering has the quicks to get away, while van Vleuten will have to rely on pure endurance to ride her rival off the wheel.

The time difference at this point in the race is in favour of van Vleuten. Vollering would, and maybe should, have an eight-second gap in her favour, but after a 20-second penalty for drafting behind the SD Worx team car on stage 5, Vollering is now 12 seconds behind her rival.
READ MORE

Tour de France Femmes favourite Vollering cops 20-second penalty

The climb will be crucial, and both will want to put a good gap into their rival, with just the final stage 23-kilometre time trial in Pau remaining.

If it comes down to the time trial, I wouldn’t like to pick who will go better. Vollering got the better of van Vleuten at the Dutch time trial national championships by 18 seconds over the flat 42-kilometre course, but van Vleuten is a two-time world champion in the discipline with an appetite for pain.

Watch tonight on SBS and SBS On Demand from the later starting time of 11.55pm AEST, with a later finish as well expected just after 3am AEST.
Share
Follow SBS Sport
facebook
twitter
instagram
youtube
Watch the Tour de France, Giro d’Italia, Vuelta a España, Dakar Rally, World Athletics / ISU Championships (and more) via SBS On Demand – your free live streaming and catch-up service. Read more about Sport
Watch nowOn Demand
Have a story or comment? Contact Us
Watch the Tour de France, Giro d’Italia, Vuelta a España, Dakar Rally, World Athletics / ISU Championships (and more) via SBS On Demand – your free live streaming and catch-up service.
Watch nowOn Demand
Follow SBS Sport
facebook
twitter
instagram
youtube
5 min read
Published 29 July 2023 3:57am
Updated 41m ago 7:19am
By Jamie Finch-Penninger
Source: SBS

Share this with family and friends

Recommended for you

400m hurdles world record holder Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone from the United States will be one to watch at the 2023 World Athletics Championships

How to watch 2023 World Athletics Championships LIVE on SBS

World Athletics Championships

Hindley jersey kiss.jpg

'This was not the plan': The tactical genius that put Hindley in yellow

Tour de France

CYCLING-ESP-TDF2023-STAGE3

Cavendish 'bitterly disappointed' as mechanical puts Tour de France record on hold

Tour de France

TOPSHOT-CYCLING-FRA-TDF2023-STAGE16

Vingegaard demolishes Pogacar and Tour de France field in phenomenal TT showing

Tour de France

(L to R) Jasper Philipsen, winner of Stage 11 of the 2023 Tour de France, then Caleb Ewan

Philipsen and Ewan sprint from same position for vastly different results

Tour de France

The finale of the Tour de France

Tour de France 2023: Stage-by-Stage

Tour de France

110th Tour de France 2023 - Stage 15

Hindley fighting back injury to stay in Tour de France podium battle

Tour de France

Untitled design (2).png

Every Aussie set to line up at Tour de France 2023

Tour de France