Vollering wins the Tour de France Femmes

The place to watch the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift is right here on SBS. Replays, mini stage recaps, highlights and live streaming can be found on the SBS On Demand Tour de France Hub and the SBS Skoda Tour Tracker, available for download on iOS and Android .





Vollering took out the second edition of the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift, upgrading from her second position overall last year to take out the race with a comfortable margin.





“I think I can still not believe it," said Vollering. "I worked hard but it’s not just only working hard, it’s believing in it. It’s so much together.





"You have a dream and you work really hard for it, but you also need to keep calm. You also need to keep a balance in your life, how you can keep going and find a relaxed way to do all this.





"This year I’ve found a really comfortable way to do things. Everything comes together and it’s been an incredible season for me.”





Vollering was in a comfortable position on the general classification heading into the final stage, which made her have a laid-back outlook on the race, in her opinion, too much so.





“This morning I was first really relaxed," said Vollering, "then I was nervous I was so relaxed, so I got the nerves and it was all good in the end.”





It was a Tour de France of twists and turns for Vollering in her path to the yellow jersey, looking steady behind teammate Lotte Kopecky’s long stint in the overall lead.





She was dealt a blow following Stage 5, where the commissaires adjudged her to have drafted behind her team car, penalising her 20 seconds, moving her down from 2 nd overall to 7 th , crucially behind some of her major rivals.





Fortunately, the final margin of victory was big enough to dispel any consideration of the penalty affecting the result. Vollering made her move into yellow with a dominant performance on Col du Tourmalet on Stage 7, exploding clear of the group of favourites, overtaking attacker Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM) and riding off to the top of the top of the foggy Col du Tourmalet.





She won the stage by a minute and 57 seconds ahead of Niewiadoma, with main rival van Vleuten a further 38 seconds behind on the day, Vollering firmly taking hold of yellow.





The final 22-kilometre time trial was not a formality, but it was not within the realistic realm of expectations that a time-triallist of her quality would lose enough time to put her out of the overall lead.





Vollering said ahead of the stage that she still wanted to do an all-out effort for the final time trial and she did, finishing just 10 seconds down on time-trial stage winner Marlen Reusser, her teammate at SD Worx.



