Vos to race past 38 as she extends deal with Jumbo-Visma

The 35-year-old was a foundation member of the Dutch squad in 2021 and by the end of her contract it will be five years with Jumbo-Visma, with Vos racing past her 38th birthday.





Vos’ palmares has her exalted by many as the best cyclist of all-time, with the Olympic champion, three-time road world champion and eight-time cyclocross world champion at the top of the sport for nearly two decades. There is little left for the Dutch superstar to conquer, but that hasn’t diminished her appetite for competition.





"I still really enjoy cycling," Vos said. "I enjoy racing together and fighting for victory as a team. In recent years, women's cycling has advanced to such a professional level that I continue to discover new challenges.





"And my own development is still ongoing. I am motivated to train hard to get the best out of myself.



"At Team Jumbo-Visma, I also find the ambition to get better every day and the drive to go all out for it. That is one of the reasons why I feel at home in this team. I also like the professionalism and the personal approach. There is a lot of room for the individual within the team, which makes the team stronger. I really like that."





The 35-year-old will look to bring her experience to the development of the team, with seven of the team's 16-rider roster aged 21 or less. Vos talked of the particular joy of imparting her knowledge to the next generation.





"It's nice to share my experience with the team's younger riders while also learning from them,” said Vos. “They make me look at things differently. That's how we maintain sharpness and establish a strong team."





Vos has been hampered in her start to 2023 with what Jumbo-Visma described as 'physical problems' due to pelvic artery constriction. She won’t compete at the cyclocross world titles next weekend, but expects to be back in form for the 2023 road season.

