Motorsport

Aussie Focus

Waters thrilled with dominant performance from the opening round of ASBK

Josh Waters put the rest of the Australian Superbike Championship on notice with his opening round performance at Phillip Island.

ASBK Championship. Melbourne, Australia.

Josh Waters dominated qualifying and all three races to take the opening round of the Australian Superbike Championship at Phillip Island. Credit: Karl Phillipson Credit: Karl Phillipson/Karl Phillipson

From the sand of the Dakar Rally, to the dirt of ProMX to the burning rubber of the Australian Superbikes, there’s a host of
great motorsport to watch on SBS On Demand
.

The dominant performance of Josh Waters during the opening round of the Australian Superbike Championship at Phillip Island wasn’t a fluke. It was a well-calculated effort of preparation and determination that helped the Mildura-based rider take a clean sweep of pole position, a new lap record and three race wins across the weekend.

Waters joined the Ducati-supported McMartin Racing outfit prior to the penultimate round of last year’s championship at the very same venue and has since replaced Wayne Maxwell as its main rider. After a strong pre-season and opening round performance, Waters was naturally over the moon.

“Obviously it was quite a good weekend to get the pole lap record and the outright lap record, which was faster than the pole record itself” he told SBS Sport. “But to win all three races puts us in a good position heading into round two at Sydney Motorsport Park. Obviously, there’s still seven rounds to go but it’s the best way to get off to a good start.”

Waters has credited his recent success to his family, who have been extremely supportive over the last few years during a difficult period where stints at Kawasaki and BMW were less than successful.

“I’m so glad I didn’t throw the towel in,” Waters said. “I just kept chipping away. I have to say thanks to those who have stuck by me, especially my family. So, it’s a big thank you to them for standing by me.”
DSC_0557[1].jpg
Josh Waters chats with ASBK's Kate Peck after winning the third race of the Australian Superbike Championship at Phillip Island. Photo: Motorcycling Australia
He also credited his winning success to his former Suzuki teammate, Wayne Maxwell, whose guidance and bike setup since the three times Australian champion retired from competitive riding at the end of last year.

“Wayne’s been in my corner ever since I joined the team,” Waters said. “He’s fresh coming off winning a lot of races in the last few years, so his guidance and experience has helped a lot in that success.”

With a full bag of points collected from the opening weekend of the year, Waters leads the Australian Superbike Championship on 76 points, 23 clear of Honda’s Troy Herfoss and 2022 defending champion, Yamaha’s Mike Jones. The teams will now head to Sydney Motorsport Park in one month’s time on March 24-25 for a historic second round of the championship held under lights.

You can catch all the action from round two live on SBS VICELAND from 7pm (AEDT) and SBS On Demand, with a full replay shown the next day on SBS from 1pm (AEDT). You can also catch up with all the action from
round one anytime on SBS On Demand.
Share
Watch the Tour de France, Giro d’Italia, Vuelta a España, Dakar Rally, World Athletics / ISU Championships (and more) via SBS On Demand – your free live streaming and catch-up service.
Watch nowOn Demand
Have a story or comment? Contact Us
Follow SBS Sport
facebook
twitter
instagram
youtube
Watch the Tour de France, Giro d’Italia, Vuelta a España, Dakar Rally, World Athletics / ISU Championships (and more) via SBS On Demand – your free live streaming and catch-up service.
Watch nowOn Demand
Follow SBS Sport
facebook
twitter
instagram
youtube
3 min read
Published 26 February 2023 at 5:07pm, updated 2 hours ago at 5:11pm
By Conor McNally
Source: SBS

Recommended for you

04:28
Croatia v Morocco (Final) - Highlights - FIFA World Cup 2022™

Argentina v France (Final) - Highlights - FIFA World Cup 2022™

FIFA World Cup 2022™

02:04

Club World Cup referee announces VAR decision in first for football

FIFA Club World Cup 2022

02:11

Chris Froome happy with Melbourne to Warrnambool hit out

06:25

Highlights: Real Madrid v Al Hilal - FIFA Club World Cup final

00:38

Conti Macii duo thrilled with leading performance in ISU European Championships Pairs Short Program

Figure Skating

06:13

Senior Men Highlights - World Cross Country Championships

09:46

Melbourne to Warrnambool 2023 Highlights

06:32

Senior Women Highlights - World Cross Country Championships

Athletics