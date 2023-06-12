Weightman among endurance athletes selected for World Athletics Championships

Weightman returns to the World Championships for the first time since 2009 but will bring a wealth of experience in what is her 17th year at the representative level.





The 44-year-old has been selected for the women’s marathon and hopes to build on the personal best she produced in Osaka earlier this year, where a time of 2:23:15 saw her become Australia’s third-fastest female of all time.



“I represented Australia at the World Athletics Championships in Berlin in 2009 and it was such a positive experience and one of my better results considering it was my third marathon and a very warm day,” Weightman said.





“This will be only my second appearance at a World Athletics Championships, and I know that a 7am start in Budapest makes for a great opportunity to run well for my country.





“I’m really looking forward to it as my current form and championship experience suggest I can run well.





“In the lead up to my last two marathons, I ran further and faster week to week. If I can replicate that training for the next Championship and onto the Olympic Games, I am excited to see what’s possible.





“For this, I’m hoping to achieve my best performance in a global championship (top 15).”





Sarah Klein will also be on the start line after finishing 14th in Oregon last year, as will Isobel Batt-Doyle who will make her third marathon appearance. Meanwhile, Olympic distance runner Patrick Tiernan will be the only Australian in the men’s marathon.





Australia will also have a presence in the 35-kilometre race walk, with national record holder Rhydian Cowley taking part in the men’s event and Allanah Pitcher lining up for the women.





Pitcher will have compatriot Rebecca Henderson by her side for the race walk in what is the latter’s second event after being selected for the 20-kilometre equivalent.





All seven athletes were selected as part of Athletics Australia’s second phase of selection, with the remainder of the team set to be unveiled at the end of July.



READ MORE Australian stars earn early selection for World Athletics Championships in Budapest