What Roglic's BORA move could mean for Hindley

With speculation brewing throughout the season and coming to a head during La Vuelta, when Roglič was seemingly unimpressed with Jumbo-Visma's decision to sacrifice his and Jonas Vingegaard's GC aspirations in favour of Sepp Kuss, it was confirmed earlier in the week that the Slovenian would switch teams for the first time in his career.





Ending his seven-year tenure at Jumbo-Visma with four Grand Tour titles, including three at La Vuelta and his first-ever Giro d'Italia title this year, Roglič is a huge coup for BORA-Hansgrohe, who will now have a premier leader to contend for the Tour de France.



While it's exciting news for the team though, it may not spell good tidings for Australian BORA-Hansgrohe rider Jai Hindley, who looked to be blossoming as one of the figureheads of the team after winning last year's Giro d'Italia and debuting at this year's Tour de France with a stage win and day in the yellow jersey.





"That’s pretty exciting," Hindley said of the move while speaking to GCN at Il Lombardia earlier this week.





"It’s a massive signing for the team and he’s one of the best riders in the world and he’s shown that year after year. I think he’s world-class and when a guy like this comes to a team everyone has to step up, so I think for the team it is a good thing."





The key distinction to make is that Hindley spoke of the move being exciting for the team. But what about for him and his career?





With Roglič's key reason for the move being to aid his aspirations to win the Tour de France, he'll almost certainly line up there as team leader for at least the 2024 edition, meaning Hindley would have to ride in support, or miss the Tour entirely in favour of more experienced domestiques.





The team could also opt to have multiple leaders though, with Hindley's impressive debut giving him a good case, but ultimately there can only be one winner and Hindley may not yet have the endurance in his legs and body to perform through 21 stages of the hardest race in the world.





But the news of the signing must have hurt the West Australian after an amazing Tour de France debut in which he loved every minute.





"I definitely want to come back and see what else I can throw at this race," Hindley said before Stage 21 last year.



"I want to be better in the GC and the dream is to be on the podium one day. It's going to take a lot of work to get there, and we'll go back to the drawing board and see what we can do to come back better next year."





If indeed his chances for a return to France are dashed, the West Australian might go to the Giro d'Italia to challenge for a second title, which could be a relegation of sorts given he opted to not race the Italian Grand Tour in favour of preparing for the Tour de France this year.





And while Hindley has ridden La Vuelta twice previously, finishing 10th overall in 2022, his team now has a rider in its ranks who has won the race three times and would likely be favoured over the Australian if he decided to go for it again.





It's not just the addition of Roglič that could make things harder for Hindley either, the Australian still having two other leaders to contend with at BORA-Hansgrohe in Alexandr Vlasov and Cian Uijtdebroeks who recently finished 7th and 8th overall respectively at La Vuelta.





Roglič may well want to go back to the Spanish Grand Tour as quickly as possible, feeling like he missed an opportunity to win his fourth title due to the tactics of Jumbo-Visma directing the Slovenian to ride in support of Sepp Kuss rather than for his own aspirations.



