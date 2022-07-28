Wiebes turns on the afterburners for second Tour win

The Dutchwoman was too fast for her rivals again in the dash to the line, producing a devastating turn of speed to win ahead of second-placed Elisa Balsamo (Trek-Segafredo) and Marianne Vos (Jumbo-Visma).





Wiebes now has two stage wins and is only 26 points adrift of Vos' lead in the points classification, again having the faster legs of the two for the second time.





Vos remained in the yellow jersey and put four seconds into second overall Silvia Persico (Valcar), the Italian and third-placed Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM) now tied with a 20 second deficit to the maillot jaune.



"I'm really happy," Wiebes said after the 17th win of her season so far. "Especially because Franzi (Franziska Koch) did such a strong effort with controlling the race from the beginning on.





"When the four went away, Franzi took the pace of the peloton. She kept the gap the same and did an amazing effort, so I'm happy to finish it off.





“I don’t like to say I’m the best sprinter in the world, but if you’re saying it ... I felt today again strong in the sprint, I’m happy to deliver it after a long stage.





"It's still a goal to get the green jersey and also to keep the GC with Juliet (Labous), she's riding really strong. Today was really a team effort."





The day started in an attacking manner as multiple riders tried and failed to get away until the break of the day was established inside the first 30 kilometres with a four woman group including Australian Anya Louw (AG Insurance), Emily Newsom (EF Education-Tibco-SVB), Victoire Berteau (Cofidis) and Antri Christoforou (Human Powered Health), gaining an advantage of as much as 3 minutes and 26 secs over the chasing peloton.



Their pace began to dwindle as the bunch's quickened in the passing kilometres, Louw showing good legs to take maximum points in the intermediate sprint of the day. But there was a delay in the race when a huge crash wiped out over half the riders in the main group with 50 kilometres to go.





Two notable casualties of the crash were Australian Grace Brown (FDJ Suez Futuroscope) and Emma Norsgaard (Movistar) the latter forced to abandon the race with a suspected broken collarbone. Persico also required a bike change as a result of the crash, a setback that could prove costly in her overall podium hopes.





Trek-Segafredo then took to the front and quickly cut into the break's remaining gap, the reformed peloton swallowing up Newsom and Louw as the stage moved inside the final 20 kilometres with Berteau and Chrisoforou maintaining a 30 second advantage.





Ellen van Dijk (Trek-Segafredo) then took the front and immediately ramped up the pace to catch the front two riders at the 3 kilometre to go mark and the sprinters' lead out trains began to form on the short descent into the finish.





Disaster struck for Australian Ruby Roseman-Gannon (Team BikeExchange-Jayco), who crashed after being in good position as the riders went around a right hand turn into the finishing straight.





Elisa Longo Borghini (Trek-Segafredo) was the first to lead out for teammate Elisa Balsamo but a calamitous error saw her take a wrong fork in the road away from the finish in the last few hundred metres. Wiebes then jumped around Vos to open up her sprint, her speed enough to comfortably ride home the victory.



