Wiebes uncertain for Stage 7 start in Tour de France Femmes

Cycling superstar Lorena Wiebes’ (Team DSM) hopes for a Tour de France Femmes Stage 7 start are hanging in the balance.

Lorena Wiebes (Team DSM)

Lorena Wiebes (Team DSM) Credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images

Wiebes suffered a devastating crash during Stage 6 of the Tour when she collided with rival Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx).

“Following her crash on today’s stage of the Tour de France Femmes, Lorena Wiebes suffered some abrasions and needed a few stitches on her elbow,” Team DSM said in a medical update.

“Despite this, she is doing well and will be monitored closely overnight before assessing if she’s OK to start tomorrow’s stage.”

The collision occurred just over 20km from the finish line. Kopecky was able to get back into field, ultimately finishing third behind Marianne Vos (Jumbo-Visma) and Marta Bastianelli (UAE Team ADQ) respectively.
Team DSM decided to have their star rider take it easy to the finish.

“At a point, it doesn't make sense to try to come back,” said Team DSM director Albert Timmer.

“She was far behind and in pain. To bring her back up only to get dropped again. It was easier for her to just roll in. That was a decision we had to make. It also doesn't make sense to try everything to come back.

"We didn't have the initial intention of really going for a sprint today, unless all the circumstances were good. It looked good until the moment Lorena crashed, so we straightaway made a switch to try something else."
Wiebes finished the race 7:34 down and went straight to the team bus to seek medical treatment.

The Dutch sprinter won Stages 1 and 5 of the Tour and is sitting in second position in the points category behind Vos.

If Wiebes is unable to suit up for the seventh stage of the race, Team DSM will be left with four riders. Their ambition, then, would be to support the hopes of Juliette Labous and Liana Lippert.

Watch Stage 7 of the Tour de France Femmes LIVE from 11:25pm TONIGHT on SBS and SBS On Demand.
2 min read
Published 30 July 2022 at 3:22pm, updated 23 minutes ago at 3:39pm
By SBS Sport
Source: SBS

