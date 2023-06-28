Win The Official History of the Tour de France

Tour de France

tdf_history_banner.png
Thanks to Welbeck Publishing and SBS 10 lucky cycling fans will win a copy of The Official History of the Tour de France.

The Official History of the Tour de France – fully revised and updated for 2023 - is a celebration of one of the greatest annual sporting events, and the premier competition in world cycling. Through more than 300 photographs, rarely seen documents and items of memorabilia, this book covers more than a century of fascinating stories about the Tour and its iconic yellow jersey.

Authored by Luke Edwardes-Evans, Serge Laget, Andy McGrath with a forward by five-time Tour champion Bernard Hinault

Prize Details
One (1) copy of The Official History of the Tour de France book – valued at $39.99

How to Enter
To be in the running to WIN, simply enter your details and opt-in below:

Note: entry form is unavailable in incognito mode.

The Competition opens on Friday, June 30 2023 at 10:00 AM AEST and closes on Sunday, July 30 2023 at 11:59 PM AEST.

 Winners will be notified via email on or after Monday July 31st.
Watch the Tour de France, Giro d'Italia, Vuelta a España, Dakar Rally, World Athletics / ISU Championships (and more) via SBS On Demand – your free live streaming and catch-up service.
Published 28 June 2023 1:31pm
Updated 28 June 2023 3:37pm
