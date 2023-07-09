Tour de France

Woods erupts for dramatic win atop Puy de Dome as contenders battle behind

Michael Woods (Israel Premier Tech) pulled off a dramatic comeback victory on Stage 9 of the Tour de France, making up over a minute and a half on the final climb of the Puy de Dome to overtake Mateo Jorgenson (Movistar) within 500 metres of the finish.

Michael Woods rides to victory on the Puy de Dome during Stage 9 of the 2023 Tour de France.

Michael Woods rides to victory on the Puy de Dome during Stage 9 of the 2023 Tour de France.

The place to watch the Tour de France - LIVE, FREE and EXCLUSIVE - plus the second edition of the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift is right here on SBS. Replays, mini stage recaps, highlights and live streaming can be found on the 
SBS On Demand Tour de France Hub
 and the 
SBS Skoda Tour Tracker, 
available for download on 
iOS
 and 
Android
.

Michael Woods saved his move for late on the steepest slopes of the Puy de Dome, and he timed it to perfection as he swept past lone attacker Matteo Jorgenson just 500 metres short of the line to secure his maiden Tour de France victory.

“I’m proud of myself and proud my team. It’s special to win here," said Woods. "I’m 36 years old, turning 37 this year, I’m not getting any younger. I’m 36, turning 37 this year.

"To win a Tour de France stage was my ultimate goal and I could see the window closing on to me. That was the goal.

"I wish I could say this victory today was planned but how the cards played, I was the most marked man. I had to be patient and not thinking about the win when I was racing behind Jorgenson. I wasn’t thinking of catching him but only to give the best of myself."
On a day dominated by the spectre of the monstrous climb to the summit finish of the Puy de Dome at the end of the stage there was always going to be a big fight to get into the breakaway.

Woods made the early break as it slipped away surprisingly easily with 14 riders in the opening kilometres.

Some teams tried to bridge across, but the break was gone, and the peloton eventually sat up and let the gap grow out to a maximum advantage of 17 minutes.

Attacks peppered the breakaway from a long way out, with Jorgenson attacking solo with 48 kilometres remaining the one to stick. The American pushed out his advantage with a strong ride, arriving at the base of the Puy de Dome with over a minute’s advantage and a 1’40 to Woods’ group.

The fans lined the roads of the lower slopes, but the upper roads were protected as a conservation area and had a curiously quiet atmosphere as the slopes got even steeper.

Woods used the vacant ascent to make his move, charging across the gap to Jorgenson, finally overhauling him within 500 metres of the line, allowing himself a small celebration to the camera in the final few hundred metres as Jorgenson capitulated behind.
Watch now via SBS On Demand

Stage 9 - Full Replay - Tour de France 2023

Stage 9 - Daily Highlights - Tour de France 2023

Stage 9 - Mini Stage - Tour de France 2023

The Canadian crossed the line for his first Tour de France stage win, with Jorgenson fading to finish fourth, with Pierre Latour (TotalEnergies) and Matej Mohoric (Bahrain Victorious) overtaking him in the final metres to finish second and third respectively.

The battle for the general classification played out a long way behind on the road as the peloton conceded the stage win to the breakaway. It was again Jumbo-Visma who drove the pace on the final climb, with the final turn of Sepp Kuss enough to reduce the group to the elite climbers, even dropping Australian general classification (GC) hopeful Jai Hindley.

Tadej Pogacar attacked with 1.5 kilometres remaining, drawing yellow jersey Jonas Vingegaard clear, with the defending champion unable to close down the gap to his main rival for yellow. Pogacar ground his way up the final steep slopes to the line to take 8 seconds on Vingegaard, with all the other GC candidates trailing in their wake.

Hindley fought back to keep within touching distance of the main group of contenders until the Pogacar attack splintered the contenders. Hindley rallied to finish just 14 seconds behind Carlos Rodriguez (INEOS Grenadiers), his nearest competitor on the standings, staying in third with a handy buffer of 1’42.
Share
Follow SBS Sport
facebook
twitter
instagram
youtube
Watch the Tour de France, Giro d’Italia, Vuelta a España, Dakar Rally, World Athletics / ISU Championships (and more) via SBS On Demand – your free live streaming and catch-up service. Read more about Sport
Watch nowOn Demand
Have a story or comment? Contact Us
Watch the Tour de France, Giro d’Italia, Vuelta a España, Dakar Rally, World Athletics / ISU Championships (and more) via SBS On Demand – your free live streaming and catch-up service.
Watch nowOn Demand
Follow SBS Sport
facebook
twitter
instagram
youtube
4 min read
Published 10 July 2023 3:14am
Updated 2h ago 6:22am
By SBS Sport
Source: SBS

Share this with family and friends

Peloton Picks

CYCLING-ESP-TDF2023-STAGE3

Cavendish 'bitterly disappointed' as mechanical puts Tour de France record on hold

Tour de France

CYCLING-FRA-TDF2023-STAGE8

Cavendish crashes out of the Tour de France

Tour de France

CYCLING-FRA-TDF2023-STAGE8

'It's heartbreaking' - Riders react to Cavendish withdrawal

Tour de France

CYCLING TOUR DE FRANCE 2023 STAGE 5

Hindley only going to get better if history rings true

Tour de France

110th Tour de France 2023 - Stage 8

Pedersen powers to uphill Tour de France sprint win as Cavendish crashes out

Tour de France

CYCLING TOUR DE FRANCE 2023 STAGE 7 START

'I just got squeezed big time' - Wait for stage win drags on for Ewan

Cycling

110th Tour de France 2023 - Stage 9

Hindley stays resilient on 'unforgiving' Puy de Dome to preserve third overall

Tour de France

The finale of the Tour de France

Tour de France 2023: Stage-by-Stage

Tour de France