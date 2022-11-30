World Cup finale, Dakar build-up headline December sport on SBS

Create your SBS On Demand account to stream all 64 matches of the FIFA World Cup 2022 ᵀᴹ live and free any time on your favourite device.





The 2022 FIFA World Cup continues to grow tantalisingly closer to the all important final, with the last of the group stage matches being played out simultaneously at 2am and 6am (AEDT) on the first three days of the month on SBS. There will be little time for fans to catch their breath, with the Round of 16 commencing on Sunday, December 4 with respective 2am and 6am (AEDT) kick-offs over four consecutive days on SBS.



The tournament's quarter-finals follow on Saturday the 10th and Sunday the 11th with respective 2am and 6am (AEDT) kick-offs, while the semi-finals at 6am (AEDT) on Wednesday the 14th and Thursday the 15th will decide who makes it to the tournament showpiece on Monday, December 19 at 2am (AEDT) on SBS.





The coverage of the tournament will extend to classic match replays and daily instalments of World Cup Daily from 5:30pm (AEDT) and the FIFA Preview Show from 6pm (AEDT) on SBS.





There will be plenty for motorsport fans to get excited about ahead of the Dakar Rally, with weekly instalments of Speedweek from 1pm (AEDT) on SBS and the AUSMOTO show from 3pm (AEDT) on Sunday, December 18 on SBS VICELAND.





The Italian Exhibition of the ISU Figure Skating Grand Prix will be available for catch-up via SBS On Demand from December 9-12, while rounds one and two of the Nutri-Grain Ironman and Women Series will be coming to SBS screens on Saturday, December 17 and Sunday, December 18 from 12:30pm (AEDT).





Monday, December 12

World Cup Daily





5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand







FIFA Preview Show





6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)





On SBS and SBS On Demand







Tuesday, December 13

World Cup Daily





5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand







FIFA Preview Show





6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)





On SBS and SBS On Demand







Wednesday, December 14

Semi-Final - Argentina v Croatia





5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand







World Cup Daily





5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand







FIFA Preview Show





6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)





On SBS and SBS On Demand







Thursday, December 15

Semi-Final - France v Morocco





5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand







World Cup Daily





5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand







FIFA Preview Show





6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)





On SBS and SBS On Demand







Friday, December 16

World Cup Daily





5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand







FIFA Preview Show





6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)





On SBS and SBS On Demand







Saturday, December 17

Nutri-Grain IronMan/IronWoman Series, Manly Round 1





12:30pm - 2:30pm (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand







World Cup Daily





5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand







FIFA Preview Show





6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)





On SBS and SBS On Demand







Sunday, December 18

Third-Place Play-off - Semi-Final Losers





1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 02.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand







Nutri-Grain IronMan/IronWoman Series, Manly Round 2





12:30pm - 2:30pm (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand









Motorsport - AUSMOTO Show, Episode 6





3:00pm - 3:30pm (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand







World Cup Daily





5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand







FIFA Preview Show





6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)





On SBS and SBS On Demand







Monday, December 19

Final - Semi-Final Winners





1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 02.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand







World Cup Daily





5:30pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)



