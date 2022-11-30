World Cup finale, Dakar build-up headline December sport on SBS

Create your to stream all 64 matches of the FIFA World Cup 2022ᵀᴹ live and free any time on your favourite device.
The 2022 FIFA World Cup continues to grow tantalisingly closer to the all important final, with the last of the group stage matches being played out simultaneously at 2am and 6am (AEDT) on the first three days of the month on SBS. There will be little time for fans to catch their breath, with the Round of 16 commencing on Sunday, December 4 with respective 2am and 6am (AEDT) kick-offs over four consecutive days on SBS.
The tournament's quarter-finals follow on Saturday the 10th and Sunday the 11th with respective 2am and 6am (AEDT) kick-offs, while the semi-finals at 6am (AEDT) on Wednesday the 14th and Thursday the 15th will decide who makes it to the tournament showpiece on Monday, December 19 at 2am (AEDT) on SBS.
The coverage of the tournament will extend to classic match replays and daily instalments of World Cup Daily from 5:30pm (AEDT) and the FIFA Preview Show from 6pm (AEDT) on SBS.
There will be plenty for motorsport fans to get excited about ahead of the Dakar Rally, with weekly instalments of Speedweek from 1pm (AEDT) on SBS and the AUSMOTO show from 3pm (AEDT) on Sunday, December 18 on SBS VICELAND.
The Italian Exhibition of the ISU Figure Skating Grand Prix will be available for catch-up via SBS On Demand from December 9-12, while rounds one and two of the Nutri-Grain Ironman and Women Series will be coming to SBS screens on Saturday, December 17 and Sunday, December 18 from 12:30pm (AEDT).
Monday, December 12
World Cup Daily
5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
FIFA Preview Show
6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)
On SBS and SBS On Demand
Tuesday, December 13
World Cup Daily
5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
FIFA Preview Show
6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)
On SBS and SBS On Demand
Wednesday, December 14
Semi-Final - Argentina v Croatia
5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
World Cup Daily
5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
FIFA Preview Show
6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)
On SBS and SBS On Demand
Thursday, December 15
Semi-Final - France v Morocco
5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
World Cup Daily
5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
FIFA Preview Show
6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)
On SBS and SBS On Demand
Friday, December 16
World Cup Daily
5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
FIFA Preview Show
6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)
On SBS and SBS On Demand
Saturday, December 17
Nutri-Grain IronMan/IronWoman Series, Manly Round 1
12:30pm - 2:30pm (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
World Cup Daily
5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
FIFA Preview Show
6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)
On SBS and SBS On Demand
Sunday, December 18
Third-Place Play-off - Semi-Final Losers
1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 02.00am
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Nutri-Grain IronMan/IronWoman Series, Manly Round 2
12:30pm - 2:30pm (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Motorsport - AUSMOTO Show, Episode 6
3:00pm - 3:30pm (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand
World Cup Daily
5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
FIFA Preview Show
6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)
On SBS and SBS On Demand
Monday, December 19
Final - Semi-Final Winners
1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 02.00am
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
World Cup Daily
5:30pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand