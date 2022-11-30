SBS Sport

World Cup finale, Dakar build-up headline December sport on SBS

Get your monthly fix of sport with a full offering of Motorsport, Figure Skating and FIFA World Cup action this December on SBS.

Untitled design (35).png

L-R: Argentina's Lionel Messi at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, France's biker Adrien Van Beveren at the 2022 Dakar Rally, and Harriet Brown competes during the Nutri-Grain Ironwoman/Ironman series. Source: Getty.

Create your 
SBS On Demand account 
to stream all 64 matches of the FIFA World Cup 2022ᵀᴹ live and free any time on your favourite device.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup continues to grow tantalisingly closer to the all important final, with the last of the group stage matches being played out simultaneously at 2am and 6am (AEDT) on the first three days of the month on SBS. There will be little time for fans to catch their breath, with the Round of 16 commencing on Sunday, December 4 with respective 2am and 6am (AEDT) kick-offs over four consecutive days on SBS.
READ MORE

How to watch FIFA World Cup 2022ᵀᴹ LIVE and FREE on SBS

The tournament's quarter-finals follow on Saturday the 10th and Sunday the 11th with respective 2am and 6am (AEDT) kick-offs, while the semi-finals at 6am (AEDT) on Wednesday the 14th and Thursday the 15th will decide who makes it to the tournament showpiece on Monday, December 19 at 2am (AEDT) on SBS.

The coverage of the tournament will extend to classic match replays and daily instalments of World Cup Daily from 5:30pm (AEDT) and the FIFA Preview Show from 6pm (AEDT) on SBS.

There will be plenty for motorsport fans to get excited about ahead of the Dakar Rally, with weekly instalments of Speedweek from 1pm (AEDT) on SBS and the AUSMOTO show from 3pm (AEDT) on Sunday, December 18 on SBS VICELAND.

The Italian Exhibition of the ISU Figure Skating Grand Prix will be available for catch-up via SBS On Demand from December 9-12, while rounds one and two of the Nutri-Grain Ironman and Women Series will be coming to SBS screens on Saturday, December 17 and Sunday, December 18 from 12:30pm (AEDT).

Monday, December 12

World Cup Daily

5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand


FIFA Preview Show

6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)

On SBS and SBS On Demand


Tuesday, December 13

World Cup Daily

5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand


FIFA Preview Show

6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)

On SBS and SBS On Demand


Wednesday, December 14

Semi-Final - Argentina v Croatia

5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand


World Cup Daily

5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand


FIFA Preview Show

6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)

On SBS and SBS On Demand


Thursday, December 15

Semi-Final - France v Morocco

5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand


World Cup Daily

5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand


FIFA Preview Show

6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)

On SBS and SBS On Demand


Friday, December 16

World Cup Daily

5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand


FIFA Preview Show

6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)

On SBS and SBS On Demand


Saturday, December 17

Nutri-Grain IronMan/IronWoman Series, Manly Round 1

12:30pm - 2:30pm (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand


World Cup Daily

5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand


FIFA Preview Show

6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)

On SBS and SBS On Demand


Sunday, December 18

Third-Place Play-off - Semi-Final Losers

1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 02.00am

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand


Nutri-Grain IronMan/IronWoman Series, Manly Round 2

12:30pm - 2:30pm (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



Motorsport - AUSMOTO Show, Episode 6

3:00pm - 3:30pm (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand


World Cup Daily

5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand


FIFA Preview Show

6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)

On SBS and SBS On Demand


Monday, December 19

Final - Semi-Final Winners

1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 02.00am

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand


World Cup Daily

5:30pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Share
Watch the FIFA World Cup, Tour de France, Giro d’Italia, Vuelta a España, Dakar Rally, World Athletics / ISU Championships (and more) via SBS On Demand – your free live streaming and catch-up service.
Watch nowOn Demand
Have a story or comment? Contact Us
Follow SBS Sport
facebook
twitter
instagram
youtube
Watch the FIFA World Cup, Tour de France, Giro d’Italia, Vuelta a España, Dakar Rally, World Athletics / ISU Championships (and more) via SBS On Demand – your free live streaming and catch-up service.
Watch nowOn Demand
Follow SBS Sport
facebook
twitter
instagram
youtube
4 min read
Published 1 December 2022 at 9:00am, updated 11 December 2022 at 8:43am
By SBS Sport
Source: SBS

Recommended for you

Penalty pain for Kane as France send England packing

FIFA World Cup 2022™

01:00

The Passion and History - FIFA World Cup 2022™ Official Promo

FIFA World Cup 2022™

Neymar 'psychologically destroyed' amid uncertain Brazil future

FIFA World Cup 2022™

Four burning questions ahead of World Cup quarter-finals

FIFA World Cup 2022™

Southgate's post-match press conference after England defeat

Arabic commentator ecstatic as Morocco beat Portugal to make history

FIFA World Cup 2022™

How to watch France v Morocco - FIFA World Cup Semi-Final LIVE and FREE on SBS

FIFA World Cup 2022™

Ronaldo benching defended by Portugal boss

FIFA World Cup 2022™