World reacts, Belgium goes ballistic over Evenepoel at La Vuelta

Crowds gathered roadside in Spain and in Belgium to watch the final challenge for 22-year-old Evenepoel at La Vuelta.





The final tough day of climbing was an enthralling stage, but the young Belgian wasn’t put into difficulty by nearest rival Enric Mas (Movistar) and maintained his starting lead of over two minutes to the finish in Puerto de Navacerrada.





It was a historic moment for Belgium, and presuming no disaster for Evenepoel tomorrow, it will break a 44-year drought for the great cycling nation in the Grand Tours.





Johan De Muynck was the last Belgian to win a Grand Tour, after taking out the Giro d’Italia in 1978, and at the time it was unthinkable that there would be an extended absence from the top step of the podium at the Grand Tours.



Nonetheless, it has been a very long gap between wins for cycling-mad Belgium to add to their 32 Grand Tour wins, a streak that Evenepoel will put to bed in Madrid. Belgium is celebrating the news with near blanket coverage, particularly via the Flemish media, with het Nieuwsblad assembling three of the most recent Grand Tour winners to celebrate his achievement.



(L to R) Freddy Maertens, Johan De Muynck and Lucien Van Impe show off their Grand Tour jerseys. For Evenepoel himself, there isn’t going to be much downtime as he heads off to Australia the day after the Vuelta finish to participate in the World Championships. After that, there will be time to reflect on where his future lies, with balancing Classics and Grand Tours at the front of mind.





“From now on, I think I have to make a big decision in what my career direction will be because this year I’ve won Classics and also a Grand Tour,” Evenepoel said.





“I can combine them, but probably I really have to make a season in two parts; focusing on one-day races and then on Grand Tours.





“For example, it’s not possible to focus on Liège and the Giro. But maybe to focus on the Giro and end-of-season Classics and Worlds.





“It’s going to be a big task, anyway. The first thing in any case is to enjoy this victory.”





Evenepoel’s parents, Patrick and Agna, were on hand to celebrate their son’s achievement, with SBS Sport 's Christophe Mallet catching up with them after the finish.





“Every dad is proud of his kid,” said Patrick Evenepoel. “Remco is a guy who, when he is focused on something, goes not 100 per cent, but 200 per cent. All this season his one goal was the Vuelta, and Liege, and the two goals he has (achieved).”



Three-time Vuelta a Espana winner Alberto Contador had his heart set on a Mas victory, with the second-placed finisher one of the graduates of Contador’s foundation to support young Spanish cyclists. But he recognised the class of Evenepoel and talked about the significance of where the victory came in the young rider’s career.





“I think that it’s so important for him,” Contador said. “The question we all had before the Vuelta was whether he can win a big Tour. He tried at the Giro d’Italia, though it’s true that he came back from a really bad crash. I’m sure he’s thinking now about the Tour de France.





“Now Vingegaard and Pogacar are doing really good and are really strong, but Evenepoel is young and really strong, he’s got time to take more experience in the races and training.”



There were admirers from afar as well, with two-time Tour de France winner Pogacar excited about the prospect of racing Evenepoel in the coming seasons, anticipating an exciting competition between the top contenders for Grand Tour victories.





“I think next year is going to be really interesting… I think even bigger competition is coming for the next couple of years,” Pogacar said. “I also hope Egan Bernal will come back after his crash. We're going to have a fantastic couple of years battling each other.





“Remco looks super good. In my opinion, he's in a good position to bring it home. He looks strong, he looks calm. He's really, really strong.





“Everybody knows that he's super strong and super talented. He can do everything: time trial, climb and ride on the flat. I was expecting him to be good and he’s delivered on the expectations.”



Patrick Lefevere, the at-times controversial boss of Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl, lauded Evenepoel’s win.





“Even me he has surprised with the speed at which he is growing. But that is a sign of the great champions,” Lefevere immediately praised his pupil.





“After Liège-Bastogne-Liège, he clicked. I am very pleased because there are many people, especially in Flanders, who are always complaining and being negative about him. That he can't do this and that.





“Hopefully this is the start of something formidable. Doing this with a Belgian rider is really a great honour. Many people have not experienced that last Belgian overall victory of 44 years ago. I was already there then because I rode with Van Impe, Merckx, Maertens and De Muynck. And we've only just begun.”



The celebrations will likely continue for a long time in Madrid and Belgium after Evenepoel takes that step to the top of the podium. This is a moment for adulation and acknowledgement of a tremendous performance, but for many, it is an appetiser for a bright, competitive future at the top of the sport.



