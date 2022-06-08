Criterium du Dauphine

Wout van Aert rues premature celebration on bittersweet day

Wout van Aert has expressed his regret at celebrating just before the finish line on Stage 3 of the Critérium du Dauphiné, as he watched his win slip away at the hands of a fast-finishing David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ).

74th Criterium du Dauphine 2022 - Stage 3

CHASTREIX-SANCY, FRANCE - JUNE 07: (L-R) Stage winner David Gaudu of France and Team Groupama - FDJ, Ruben Guerreiro of Portugal and Team EF Education - Easypost and Wout Van Aert of Belgium and Team Jumbo - Visma Green Points Jersey sprint at finish line during the 74th Criterium du Dauphine 2022 - Stage 3 a 169km stage from Saint-Paulien to Chastreix-Sancy 1391m / #WorldTour / #Dauphiné / on June 07, 2022 in Chastreix-Sancy, France. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images) Credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images

The Belgian rider looked certain for victory on the day as he approached the final ascent to Chastreix-Sancy, but was left to watch on in horror as Gaudu bolted past his right shoulder to snatch the stage win. Van Aert immediately regretted the miscue.

“Just watched the replay. In the end, I raised the arms a bit too early,” van Aert said.

“I am really ashamed to lose it like that."
Advertisement
The rare mistake from the Belgian followed a similarly disappointing result on Stage 2, which saw an impressive sprint to the line only for the Jumbo–Visma team leader to finish sixth in the stage after he failed to fend off a hard-chasing pack in an attempted breakaway.

Van Aert reclaimed his lead in the general classification on Stage 3, but lamented his error in judgement which soured an otherwise impressive individual race.

“It’s a big disappointment to not finish off all of our work today. And I had it in my hands,” the Jumbo-Visma star said.

“If I threw the wheel instead of celebrating, I just had it. If I just done one pedal stroke and throw my bike it’s one wheel of a difference. I am quite angry on myself. For sure I want to make up for it in the next couple of days.”
Team Jumbo-Visma look poised for a strong second-half of the Dauphiné after taking control of Stage 3, working hard to set up their leader's run at the victory.

Van Aert did find some consolation in regaining the yellow jersey as he reflected on the disappointment of being pipped at the finish line.

“I don’t think I’ve done this before,” van Aert said. “It’s even something, when you see it with someone else, you question how it’s possible. Now I understand that feeling better.”

Gaudu now trails the race leader by only six seconds in the general classification as he revelled in the stage victory.

"I saw even before Wout raised his arms that I had already passed him,” Gaudu said.

“I was a bit far back and I told myself that he wasn’t going to manage it. I felt I had the strength and I went all-in. In the end, I see that Wout pulled up and I said to myself, I am going to do it, and I did.”

Fellow Frenchman Victor Lafay (Cofidis) is a further six seconds behind second-placed Gaudu after finishing third on the day.

The Critérium du Dauphiné continues on SBS tonight from 11:00pm (AEST). A flat 31.9km individual time trial from Montbrison to La Bâtie d'Urfé, it shapes as one of the decisive days for the overall honours.
SHARE
Watch the FIFA World Cup, Tour de France, Giro d’Italia, Vuelta a España, Dakar Rally, World Athletics / ISU Championships (and more) via SBS On Demand – your free live streaming and catch-up service.
Watch nowOn Demand
Have a story or comment? Contact Us
Follow SBS Sport
facebook
twitter
instagram
youtube
Watch the FIFA World Cup, Tour de France, Giro d’Italia, Vuelta a España, Dakar Rally, World Athletics / ISU Championships (and more) via SBS On Demand – your free live streaming and catch-up service.
Watch nowOn Demand
Follow SBS Sport
facebook
twitter
instagram
youtube
3 min read
Published 8 June 2022 at 11:16am
By SBS Sport
Source: SBS
Tags
Cycling