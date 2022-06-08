Wout van Aert rues premature celebration on bittersweet day

The Belgian rider looked certain for victory on the day as he approached the final ascent to Chastreix-Sancy, but was left to watch on in horror as Gaudu bolted past his right shoulder to snatch the stage win. Van Aert immediately regretted the miscue.





“Just watched the replay. In the end, I raised the arms a bit too early,” van Aert said.





“I am really ashamed to lose it like that."



Advertisement

The rare mistake from the Belgian followed a similarly disappointing result on Stage 2, which saw an impressive sprint to the line only for the Jumbo–Visma team leader to finish sixth in the stage after he failed to fend off a hard-chasing pack in an attempted breakaway.





Van Aert reclaimed his lead in the general classification on Stage 3, but lamented his error in judgement which soured an otherwise impressive individual race.





“It’s a big disappointment to not finish off all of our work today. And I had it in my hands,” the Jumbo-Visma star said.





“If I threw the wheel instead of celebrating, I just had it. If I just done one pedal stroke and throw my bike it’s one wheel of a difference. I am quite angry on myself. For sure I want to make up for it in the next couple of days.”



Team Jumbo-Visma look poised for a strong second-half of the Dauphiné after taking control of Stage 3, working hard to set up their leader's run at the victory.





Van Aert did find some consolation in regaining the yellow jersey as he reflected on the disappointment of being pipped at the finish line.





“I don’t think I’ve done this before,” van Aert said. “It’s even something, when you see it with someone else, you question how it’s possible. Now I understand that feeling better.”





Gaudu now trails the race leader by only six seconds in the general classification as he revelled in the stage victory.





"I saw even before Wout raised his arms that I had already passed him,” Gaudu said.





“I was a bit far back and I told myself that he wasn’t going to manage it. I felt I had the strength and I went all-in. In the end, I see that Wout pulled up and I said to myself, I am going to do it, and I did.”





Fellow Frenchman Victor Lafay (Cofidis) is a further six seconds behind second-placed Gaudu after finishing third on the day.



