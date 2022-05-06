Young Matildas take on Costa Rica in U-20 Women's World Cup opener

WATCH the Young Matildas' FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup campaign LIVE and FREE on SBS and SBS On Demand - with our coverage to include all of Australia’s matches, as well as the semi-finals and the final.





The draw for the tournament was held in San Jose, Costa Rica on Friday with Australia drawn in Group A; setting up clashes against Brazil (13 August) and powerhouse Spain (16 August).

It is the first time the Young Matildas have qualified for the Women’s U-20 World Cup since 2006, and head coach Leah Blayney is confident her team will be one to watch out for.

Australia have developed a strong rivalry with Brazil in women’s football, setting up a thrilling clash while host nation Costa Rica bring electric home support to lift them to victory.

However, it is the Spanish side that could be the biggest challenge for the Aussies.

Spain were runners-up at the last Women’s U-20 World Cup in 2018, when they went down 3-1 in the final against Japan, and have gone on to become one of the benchmarks of women’s football.

SBS

will broadcast all the Young Matildas' matches from the U-20 Women’s World Cup, as well as the semi-finals and the final.

The 10th edition of the tournament will run from August 10-28 and features the world’s best women’s Under-20 teams.

Sixteen teams have been divided into four groups, with the top two from each progressing to the knockout rounds.

Reigning champions Japan were drawn in Group D alongside Ghana, the Netherlands and two-time winners the United States.

Three-time champions Germany are in Group B and will take on Colombia, Mexico and New Zealand.

France, Nigeria, Canada and Korea Republic make up Group C.

The group stage will run until Thursday, August 18 before the first knockout match on Sunday, August 21. The final will be held on Monday, August 29 at the San Jose Estadio Nacional.