Zwift PowerUps 2022 Tour de France

Featherweight Unsung Hero - The rider that went about their work under the radar or surprised the commentary team.





Burrito Bike IQ - The athlete that used their brain as much as their legs during the stage.





Truck Draft Boost - For the top teammate of the day's racing.





Advertisement

Ghost - For the rider that went missing in action or disappointed the most during the stage.



The Zwift PowerUp icons! Check in here every day for the team's take on who deserved the prestigious Zwift PowerUp awards!



