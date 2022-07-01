Zwift PowerUps 2022 Tour de France

Tour de France

The SBS Sport cycling commentary team bring you their picks for who was worthy of the Zwift PowerUps during each stage of the Tour de France!

Zwift PowerUp images

The Zwift PowerUp for Tour de France 2022.

Featherweight Unsung Hero - The rider that went about their work under the radar or surprised the commentary team.

Burrito Bike IQ - The athlete that used their brain as much as their legs during the stage.

Truck Draft Boost - For the top teammate of the day's racing.

Ghost - For the rider that went missing in action or disappointed the most during the stage.
The Zwift PowerUp icons!
Check in here every day for the team's take on who deserved the prestigious Zwift PowerUp awards!

Stage 1 - Bridie O'Donnell breaks down who impressed during a wet and wild opening stage of the Tour de France.

Published 2 July 2022
