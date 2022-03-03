Terms and Conditions: TAB Courtside 1v1 Competition

GAME OF CHANCE
“TAB COURTSIDE 1V1” COMPETITION
TERMS AND CONDITIONS
Advertisement
AUTHORISED UNDER PERMIT NO: ACT TP 22/00177.1
Schedule
Competition: TAB Courtside 1v1 Competition
Promoter: Special Broadcasting Service Corporation (ABN 91 314 398 574) (SBS) of 14 Herbert Street, Artarmon NSW 2064. Phone: 1800 500 727. SBS’s nominated agent for the Competition is Ansible Pty Ltd of 100 Chalmers Street, Surry Hills, NSW 2010 (Promoter’s Nominated Agent).
Sponsor and Prize Supplier: Tabcorp Holdings Limited ABN 66 063 780 709, 727 Collins Street, Melbourne, VIC 3008, Australia. Ph: 03 9246 6010
Entry Restrictions: Entrants must be aged 18 and over. Entrants must be Australian residents only, who hold proof of residency. Employees of the Promoter, the Sponsor, the Prize Supplier(s) and associated companies and their immediate families are ineligible.
Competition Period: Commences: Thursday 3 March, 2022 at 16:00 AEDT.
Closes: Thursday 5 May, 2022 at 23:59 AEST.
Maximum Number of Entries: One entry per person throughout the entire Competition Period.
How to enter:
- During the Competition Period, entrants must go to and follow the directions to complete the online entry form.
- Entrants must register their details as set out in the online entry form, including (but not limited to) name, address, email and phone number.
Major Prize:
One Major Prize winner will receive the following prize package:
|Prize
|Detail
|Cost
|TV
|Hisense A6G 70" 4K UHD LED Smart TV [2021]
|$995.00
|Surround Sound Speakers
|Samsung Q Series HW-Q870A 470W 5.1.4 Channel True Dolby Atmos Soundbar
|$900.00
|Google Chrome
|Google Chromecast with Google TV (Snow) [2020]
|$99.00
|NBA Jersey
|2 x 2021/2022 Season
|$300.00
|NBA Hat
|2 x NBA Team Hats
|$100.00
|Basketball
|Official Wilson NBA City Edition Basketball - Size 7
|$120.00
|NBA League Pass
|Annual League Pass to stream NBA Games
|$300.00
|Food Delivery Service
|Voucher
|$150.00
|Playstation 4
|PS4 PlayStation 4 500GB Console
|$410.00
|NBA Playstation Game
|NBA 2K22 Playstation 4 Game
|$100.00
|Headphones
|Bose QuietComfort 45 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones (Triple Black)
|$495.00
|
|Total AUD (ex. GST)
|$3,969.00
The Major Prize is valued up to a total aggregate amount of AUD$3,969.00 (RRP) exclusive of GST (RRP).
Winner Selection:
One Prize Winner will be selected from all valid entries.
The Winner will be drawn at random by the Promoter (or Promoter’s Nominated Agent) on Friday 6th May 2022 on or about 11:00am AEST at Ansible Pty Ltd, 100 Chalmers Street, Surry Hills, NSW 2010.
Prize Winner Notification:
The Major Prize Winner will be notified by email and phone by Promoter’s Nominated Agent on behalf of Promoter within five (5) working days of Winner Selection.
Winners’ names will be published on the SBS website on Wednesday 11th May 2022.
Prize Fulfillment:
Once Promoter’s Nominated Agent have notified the Winner of their prize, they will collect all detail required for prize fulfillment including (but not limited to) delivery address.
Prize fulfillment will be commenced within twenty (20) working days of the winner confirming their delivery address.
Prize components may be delivered separately on multiple dates.
Second Chance Draw and notification:
If a Winner cannot be contacted by 11:00am AEST on Friday 5th August 2022, the Promoter or the Promoter’s Nominated Agent will then select another winner from all valid entries. Second Chance Draw winners will be notified by email and phone within five (5) working days of the prize draw and published on the SBS website on Wednesday 10th August 2022.
Opt In:
If an entrant gives express consent to do so, by opting in to receive information from the Sponsor, the Sponsor will handle an entrant’s personal information (e.g. first name, last name, address, suburb, state, postcode, phone number, email address, gender, date of birth) in accordance with the Australian Privacy Principles and the Sponsor’s Privacy Policy, which can be accessed at . The Sponsor’s Privacy Policy may be updated from time to time and it will be the entrant’s responsibility to keep up to date with any changes to the Privacy Policy. The entrant may at any time, unsubscribe, opt out or hide marketing communications via the channel that the entrant receives those marketing communications on. The entrant can also opt-out of future marketing communications at any time by contacting them at privacy@tabcorp.com.au.
General Terms and Conditions
- Entry into the Competition is deemed acceptance of these terms and conditions. Information relating to the Competition and the above Schedule form part of the terms and conditions for the Competition. The Promoter may vary these terms and conditions from time to time at its sole discretion, subject to approval of the relevant state authorities.
- Eligibility to enter the Competition is subject to the Entry Restrictions above.
- To enter the Competition, entrants must complete the process outlined in the Entry Details during the Competition Period. Any entry received outside of the Competition Period will be deemed invalid.
- Entrants may enter the Competition only once.
- Incomprehensible and incomplete entries will be deemed invalid. No responsibility is accepted for late, lost, delayed or misdirected entries.
- The Promoter and/or the Promoter’s Nominated Agent reserves the right to request proof of identity, proof of Australian residency status at the nominated Prize delivery address and proof of entry validity, in order to claim a Prize. Acceptance of proof of eligibility is at the discretion of the Promoter and/or the Promoter’s Nominated Agent. In the event that an entrant cannot provide proof, their entry will be deemed invalid.
- All valid entries are automatically entered into the Winner Selection process, which will take place at the times and dates set out in the Schedule, including any specified Second Chance Draw.
- The Promoter’s (and/or the Promoter’s Nominated Agent’s) decision is final and no correspondence will be entered into.
- Winners will be notified in accordance with the Winner Notification details in the Schedule.
- All Prizes are as depicted or described in the Schedule and, unless otherwise specified, are not transferable or exchangeable and cannot be redeemed for cash. The Promoter is not responsible for any additional costs associated with use of the Prize.
- The Promoter and/or the Promoter’s Nominated Agent accepts no responsibility for any loss, damages, or injury incurred to enter the Competition or in connection with taking up the Prizes.
- Once Prizes have left the Prize Supplier’s premises, no responsibility is taken by the Promoter and/or the Promoter’s Nominated Agent for Prizes damaged, delayed or lost in transit.
- Prize values are based upon the recommended retail prices at the time of printing (exclusive of GST). The Promoter accepts no responsibility for change in Prize value between now and the ultimate Prize redemption date.
- It is a condition of accepting the Prize that the winner must comply with all the conditions of use of the Prize and the Prize Supplier’s requirements.
- Winners are responsible for all costs not expressly listed as being included in the Prize.
- The Promoter reserves the right to disqualify any entrant submitting an entry which, in the Promoter’s opinion, includes objectionable content.
- The Promoter takes no liability for any tax issues which may arise from accepting a Prize in this Competition. Consult an independent tax adviser if this is a concern.
- Except for any liability that cannot be excluded by law, the Promoter (including its officers, employees and agents) excludes all liability (including negligence), for any personal or permanent injury or loss of life; or any loss or damage (including loss of opportunity); whether direct, indirect, special or consequential, arising in any way out of the Competition.
- The Sponsor is not involved in or responsible for the organisation or conduct of this promotion. All participant inquiries should be directed to the Promotor on the details above, and not the Sponsor.
- The Sponsor shall not be liable for any loss, damage or injury suffered by any Winner as a result of the Winner accepting and/or using a prize, except for any loss, damage or injury which is due to the negligence or wilful misconduct of the Sponsor or which otherwise cannot be excluded by law.
- All Prizes are subject to availability. In the event that any of the Prizes or part of a Prize becomes unavailable due to circumstances beyond the Promoter’s reasonable control, the Promoter reserves the right to provide a similar prize to the same or greater value as the original prize, subject to state regulations.
- Neither the Promoter, Sponsor nor the Prize Supplier or their associated companies is responsible, to the extent permitted by law, for acts of god, acts of terrorism or war (declared or undeclared), state of emergency or disaster, or other events beyond the Promoter, Sponsor and the Prize Supplier's control which prevent the Competition from running as planned or prevent awarding or acceptance of the Prize in accordance with the Prize description. If such acts or events occur, the Promoter reserves the right to cancel, terminate, modify or suspend the Competition or suspend or modify a Prize, subject to state regulations.
- The Promoter, Sponsor and the Prize Supplier/s assume no responsibility for any error, omission, interruption, deletion, defect, delay in operation or transmission, communications line failure, theft, destruction or unauthorised access to, or alterations of entries, and reserves the right to take any action that may be available. If for any reason this Competition is not capable of running as planned, due to causes including, but not limited to tampering, unauthorised intervention, fraud, technical failures or any other causes beyond the control of the Promoter which corrupt or affect the administrative security, fairness, integrity or proper conduct of this Competition, the Promoter reserves the right in its sole discretion, to take any action that may be available to the fullest extent permitted by law, including to disqualify any individual who tampers with the entry process, and to cancel, terminate, modify or suspend the Competition. Subject to state regulations.
- All entries become and remain the property of the Promoter.
- Entrants consent to their full names and/or their entries being used in all media by the Promoter. Entrants acknowledge and agree they may be required to participate in promotional activities while taking up the Prize.
- The Promoter may use entrants' names and details for promotional, marketing and publicity purposes. The Promoter may also be required to disclose your personal information to its contractors, agents, co-promoter, the Promoter’s Nominated Agent and to state and territory gaming departments to assist in conducting the Competition.
- All details of the entrants (including personal information) will be collected, used, preserved and disclosed in accordance with the Australian Privacy Principles and the . A request to access, update or correct any information should be directed to the SBS Privacy Officer.
- Any entrant found to be using multiple accounts to enter the Competition may be disqualified at Promoter or Promoter’s Nominated Agent’s ’s sole discretion.