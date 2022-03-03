Terms and Conditions: TAB Courtside 1v1 Competition

GAME OF CHANCE





“TAB COURTSIDE 1V1” COMPETITION





TERMS AND CONDITIONS





AUTHORISED UNDER PERMIT NO: ACT TP 22/00177.1











Schedule





Competition: TAB Courtside 1v1 Competition





Promoter: Special Broadcasting Service Corporation (ABN 91 314 398 574) (SBS) of 14 Herbert Street, Artarmon NSW 2064. Phone: 1800 500 727. SBS’s nominated agent for the Competition is Ansible Pty Ltd of 100 Chalmers Street, Surry Hills, NSW 2010 (Promoter’s Nominated Agent).





Sponsor and Prize Supplier: Tabcorp Holdings Limited ABN 66 063 780 709, 727 Collins Street, Melbourne, VIC 3008, Australia. Ph: 03 9246 6010





Entry Restrictions: Entrants must be aged 18 and over. Entrants must be Australian residents only, who hold proof of residency. Employees of the Promoter, the Sponsor, the Prize Supplier(s) and associated companies and their immediate families are ineligible.





Competition Period: Commences : Thursday 3 March, 2022 at 16:00 AEDT.





Closes : Thursday 5 May, 2022 at 23:59 AEST.





Maximum Number of Entries: One entry per person throughout the entire Competition Period.

















How to enter:





During the Competition Period, entrants must go to https://www.sbs.com.au/topics/sport/basketball/Courtside1v1 and follow the directions to complete the online entry form.

Entrants must register their details as set out in the online entry form, including (but not limited to) name, address, email and phone number.







Major Prize:





One Major Prize winner will receive the following prize package:





Prize



Detail



Cost



TV



Hisense A6G 70" 4K UHD LED Smart TV [2021]



$995.00



Surround Sound Speakers



Samsung Q Series HW-Q870A 470W 5.1.4 Channel True Dolby Atmos Soundbar



$900.00



Google Chrome



Google Chromecast with Google TV (Snow) [2020]



$99.00



NBA Jersey



2 x 2021/2022 Season



$300.00



NBA Hat



2 x NBA Team Hats



$100.00



Basketball



Official Wilson NBA City Edition Basketball - Size 7



$120.00



NBA League Pass



Annual League Pass to stream NBA Games



$300.00



Food Delivery Service



Voucher



$150.00



Playstation 4



PS4 PlayStation 4 500GB Console



$410.00



NBA Playstation Game



NBA 2K22 Playstation 4 Game



$100.00



Headphones



Bose QuietComfort 45 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones (Triple Black)



$495.00







Total AUD (ex. GST)



$3,969.00











The Major Prize is valued up to a total aggregate amount of AUD$3,969.00 (RRP) exclusive of GST (RRP).

















Winner Selection:





One Prize Winner will be selected from all valid entries.





The Winner will be drawn at random by the Promoter (or Promoter’s Nominated Agent) on Friday 6 th May 2022 on or about 11:00am AEST at Ansible Pty Ltd, 100 Chalmers Street, Surry Hills, NSW 2010.











Prize Winner Notification:





The Major Prize Winner will be notified by email and phone by Promoter’s Nominated Agent on behalf of Promoter within five (5) working days of Winner Selection.





Winners’ names will be published on the SBS website on Wednesday 11 th May 2022.











Prize Fulfillment:





Once Promoter’s Nominated Agent have notified the Winner of their prize, they will collect all detail required for prize fulfillment including (but not limited to) delivery address.





Prize fulfillment will be commenced within twenty (20) working days of the winner confirming their delivery address.





Prize components may be delivered separately on multiple dates.











Second Chance Draw and notification:





If a Winner cannot be contacted by 11:00am AEST on Friday 5 th August 2022, the Promoter or the Promoter’s Nominated Agent will then select another winner from all valid entries. Second Chance Draw winners will be notified by email and phone within five (5) working days of the prize draw and published on the SBS website on Wednesday 10 th August 2022.











Opt In:





If an entrant gives express consent to do so, by opting in to receive information from the Sponsor, the Sponsor will handle an entrant’s personal information (e.g. first name, last name, address, suburb, state, postcode, phone number, email address, gender, date of birth) in accordance with the Australian Privacy Principles and the Sponsor’s Privacy Policy, which can be accessed at https://www.tabcorp.com.au/privacy . The Sponsor’s Privacy Policy may be updated from time to time and it will be the entrant’s responsibility to keep up to date with any changes to the Privacy Policy. The entrant may at any time, unsubscribe, opt out or hide marketing communications via the channel that the entrant receives those marketing communications on. The entrant can also opt-out of future marketing communications at any time by contacting them at privacy@tabcorp.com.au.











General Terms and Conditions



