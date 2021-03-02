FIFA World Cup 2022ᵀᴹ

Arnold poised to hand Southampton starlet Watts Socceroos World Cup call-up

Kathmandu is calling for gifted Southampton midfielder Caleb Watts, with Socceroos coach Graham Arnold revealing he will summon the uncapped teenager into his squad for this month’s FIFA World Cup qualifier against Nepal.

Caleb Watts of Southampton attempts to mark Arsenal's Willian

Caleb Watts of Southampton attempts to close down Arsenal's Willian Source: Getty Images

Arnold believes Watts - who made his second Premier League appearance off the bench against Everton overnight - can bring the Socceroos “something different”.

Along with Mat Ryan, London-raised Watts, 19, is one of an endangered species of Australians playing in the English top flight once splashed with green and gold in the form of Harry Kewell, Mark Viduka, Lucas Neill, Mark Schwarzer, Brett Emerton, Josip Skoko, Paul Okon and Vince Grella.

READ MORE

How to watch Nepal v Australia - FIFA World Cup qualifier - LIVE on SBS

Advertisement


Arnold is eager to unleash the free-ranging, creative midfielder compared by some to Aston Villa orchestrator Jack Grealish against the 161st-ranked nation on March 30.

“We’ve been monitoring Caleb closely since the under-17 World Cup (in Brazil in 2019) and he’s a player with so much promise,” said Arnold.

“Southampton believed in him enough to give him a Premier League debut a few weeks back - and now he’s built on that with a second appearance (a 12-minute cameo in the 1-0 loss to the Toffees).

“That says a lot about the level he’s now at.

“He’s an exciting young prospect who can bring us something a bit different.”

Talking to The World Game in January after making his EPL debut against Arsenal, Watts gave a summation of where he’s at.

“There are definitely some weaknesses which I’m working on,” he said.

“But I think I’m quite a good ball carrier and I run in behind quite well.

“I’ve got to keep working and developing on a lot of levels.

“I’ll take it as it comes but I definitely want to play for the senior team (Socceroos) and the Olyroos (at July’s Olympic Games in Tokyo).”

Arnold has no doubt his time to shine has arrived, with the energy and effervescence which has impressed Saints coach Ralph Hasenhüttl giving him options in the number 10 and eight roles with the national team.

“He’s a level headed, ambitious kid who’s been working hard and he deserves his break,” added Arnold.

“I’d like to see him in camp with Socceroos and see how he settles in and reacts.”

Share
Watch the FIFA World Cup, Tour de France, Giro d’Italia, Vuelta a España, Dakar Rally, World Athletics / ISU Championships (and more) via SBS On Demand – your free live streaming and catch-up service.
Watch nowOn Demand
Have a story or comment? Contact Us
Follow SBS Sport
facebook
twitter
instagram
youtube
Watch the FIFA World Cup, Tour de France, Giro d’Italia, Vuelta a España, Dakar Rally, World Athletics / ISU Championships (and more) via SBS On Demand – your free live streaming and catch-up service.
Watch nowOn Demand
Follow SBS Sport
facebook
twitter
instagram
youtube
2 min read
Published 2 March 2021 at 4:36pm, updated 23 September 2022 at 11:30pm
By Dave Lewis
Source: SBS The World Game

Recommended for you

Korf talks long-term goals and Wollongong 2022 for Australian Cycling Team

Cycle Sunshine Coast 2022 Stage 4 highlights

UCI Track World Championships - Men's Team sprint winning moment

Cahill gives insight into Socceroos' World Cup prospects

UCI Gravel World Championships -Women's Race winning moment

Cycle Sunshine Coast 2022 Stage 5 highlights

Winning moment: Stage 2 - CRO Race 2022

Zac Williams living the dream as a cycling photographer