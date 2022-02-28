FIFA, UEFA suspend Russia from all competitions until further notice

WATCH every game of the 2022 FIFA World Cup LIVE, FREE and EXCLUSIVE on SBS.





Just days after FIFA said Russia could resume their FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign under a different name and on neutral grounds, the game's global governing body have since revised their "initial measures" in response to growing resistance from several European nations.





The suspension means Russia will no longer face Poland in next month's World Cup play-off semi-final, nor will their women's side contest the European Championship in England, with Spartak Moscow also removed from the Europa League.





"FIFA and UEFA have today decided together that all Russian teams, whether national representative teams or club teams, shall be suspended from participation in both FIFA and UEFA competitions until further notice," a joint statement said.





"These decisions were adopted today by the Bureau of the FIFA Council and the Executive Committee of UEFA, respectively the highest decision-making bodies of both institutions on such urgent matters.





"Football is fully united here and in full solidarity with all the people affected in Ukraine.





"Both presidents hope that the situation in Ukraine will improve significantly and rapidly so that football can again be a vector for unity and peace amongst people."





Following on from their decision to move the Champions League final from St Petersburg to Paris last week, UEFA also announced an immediate end to their decade-long sponsorship deal with Russian gas company, Gazprom.





The moves made by both governing bodies come after the International Olympic Committee urged all sporting organisations to act in unison.





"In order to protect the integrity of global sports competitions and for the safety of all the participants," a resolution read, "the IOC Executive Board recommends that International Sports Federations and sport event organisers not invite or allow the participation of Russian and Belarussian athletes and officials in international competitions."





