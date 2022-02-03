FIFA World Cup 2022ᵀᴹ

How to watch African World Cup qualifying LIVE on SBS

The battle for a place at the 2022 FIFA World Cup is heating up in Africa with 10 nations doing battle for five qualification spots this March, and you will be able to watch it LIVE, FREE and in HD on SBS and SBS on Demand.

After two gruelling World Cup qualification rounds to date, only 10 nations remain going into the third and final round which will be decided by five two-legged ties - as we bring audiences 10 games in five days LIVE, FREE and in HD on the screens of SBS.

Algeria, Cameroon, DR Congo, Egypt, Ghana, Mali, Morocco, Nigeria, Senegal and Tunisia are still in the running for a ticket to Qatar and are set to throw everything on the line during the March play-offs to secure their place.

All 10 games will be shown LIVE, FREE and in HD via SBS on Demand, with select matches to be also aired LIVE on SBS.

The draw for the Third Round of CAF Qualifying was held last month and has set up five thrilling ties.

Nigeria will take on Ghana in what is the highest-profile clash of this stage of African qualifying and will pit two powerhouses of the region head to head for a ticket to Qatar.

2022 African Cup of Nations host nation Cameroon will clash with Algeria and Egypt will go head to head with Senegal.

West Africa derby headlines African World Cup qualifying draw



The remaining two qualifying ties feature Mali up against Tunisia, while DR Congo will take on Morocco.

Nothing will be left on the field in March with possible World Cup glory on the line.

 

CAF World Cup Qualifying third round - LIVE SBS schedule

 

First leg matches - Saturday, March 26

Football: African WC Qualifier - DR Congo v Morocco - First leg

1:45am - 4:00am (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS On Demand

 

Football: African WC Qualifier - Mali v Tunisia - First leg

3:45am - 6:00am (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS On Demand

  

Football: African WC Qualifier - Cameroon v Algeria - First leg

3:45am - 6:00am (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand

 

Football: African WC Qualifier - Ghana v Nigeria - First leg

6:15am - 8:30am (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS On Demand

 

Football: African WC Qualifier - Egypt v Senegal - First leg

6:15am - 8:30am (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand

 

Second leg matches - Wednesday, March 30

Football: African WC Qualifier - Nigeria v Ghana - Second leg

0345-0630 (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS On Demand

 

Football: African WC Qualifier - Senegal v Egypt - Second leg

0345-0630 (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand

 

Football: African WC Qualifier - Tunisia v Mali - Second leg

0615-0900 (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS On Demand 

 

Football: African WC Qualifier - Morocco v DR Congo - Second leg

0615-0900 (AEDT) 

LIVE on SBS On Demand

 

Football: African WC Qualifier - Cameroon v Algeria - Second leg

0615-0900 (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand

Published 3 February 2022 at 4:23pm, updated 23 September 2022 at 11:15pm

