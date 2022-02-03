How to watch African World Cup qualifying LIVE on SBS

WATCH every game of the 2022 FIFA World Cup LIVE, FREE and EXCLUSIVE on SBS.





READ MORE How to watch FIFA World Cup 2022ᵀᴹ LIVE and FREE on SBS

After two gruelling World Cup qualification rounds to date, only 10 nations remain going into the third and final round which will be decided by five two-legged ties - as we bring audiences 10 games in five days LIVE, FREE and in HD on the screens of SBS.





Algeria, Cameroon, DR Congo, Egypt, Ghana, Mali, Morocco, Nigeria, Senegal and Tunisia are still in the running for a ticket to Qatar and are set to throw everything on the line during the March play-offs to secure their place.





All 10 games will be shown LIVE, FREE and in HD via SBS on Demand, with select matches to be also aired LIVE on SBS.





The draw for the Third Round of CAF Qualifying was held last month and has set up five thrilling ties.





Nigeria will take on Ghana in what is the highest-profile clash of this stage of African qualifying and will pit two powerhouses of the region head to head for a ticket to Qatar.





2022 African Cup of Nations host nation Cameroon will clash with Algeria and Egypt will go head to head with Senegal.





Read More West Africa derby headlines African World Cup qualifying draw







The remaining two qualifying ties feature Mali up against Tunisia, while DR Congo will take on Morocco.





Nothing will be left on the field in March with possible World Cup glory on the line.











CAF World Cup Qualifying third round - LIVE SBS schedule







First leg matches - Saturday, March 26





Football: African WC Qualifier - DR Congo v Morocco - First leg





1:45am - 4:00am (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS On Demand











Football: African WC Qualifier - Mali v Tunisia - First leg





3:45am - 6:00am (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS On Demand











Football: African WC Qualifier - Cameroon v Algeria - First leg





3:45am - 6:00am (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand











Football: African WC Qualifier - Ghana v Nigeria - First leg





6:15am - 8:30am (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS On Demand











Football: African WC Qualifier - Egypt v Senegal - First leg





6:15am - 8:30am (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand











Second leg matches - Wednesday, March 30





Football: African WC Qualifier - Nigeria v Ghana - Second leg





0345-0630 (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS On Demand











Football: African WC Qualifier - Senegal v Egypt - Second leg





0345-0630 (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand











Football: African WC Qualifier - Tunisia v Mali - Second leg





0615-0900 (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS On Demand











Football: African WC Qualifier - Morocco v DR Congo - Second leg





0615-0900 (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS On Demand











Football: African WC Qualifier - Cameroon v Algeria - Second leg





0615-0900 (AEDT)



