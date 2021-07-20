SBS brings you closer to Qatar on the road to 2022 World Cup

WATCH every game of the 2022 FIFA World Cup LIVE, FREE and EXCLUSIVE on SBS.





Episode 1

This episode recaps Qatar's journey in the last ten years - including the country's triumph at the AFC Asian Cup in 2019.





It also examines how things stand across the planet in World Cup qualifying for Qatar 2022.





Meanwhile, excitement grows ahead of the 2020 FIFA Club World Cup in Qatar.











Episode 2

This episode looks back on the 2020 FIFA Club World Cup in Qatar, which saw Bayern Munich defeat Tigres UANL to become global champions.





We meet the female referee who made history at the FIFA Club World Cup and we also discover the glitz and glamour of an Arabian horse pageant in Doha.











Episode 3

In this month’s show, we follow the 2021 Qatar Cup Final and meet a chef with a taste for football and penchant for oxtail.





We also discover a golf course that's just a stone's throw from a FIFA World Cup stadium.











Episode 4

In this month's show, we catch up with former Morocco captain Medhi Benatia, who reflects on the Atlas Lions' Russia 2018 campaign and talks life at Qatar Star League side Al Duhail.





We also spend a day at the races watching the fastest camels on earth, as well as run through the Qatari desert following one of the world's toughest extreme treks.

















Episode 5

In this month's show, we look ahead to the FIFA World Cup qualifiers taking place in Asia, take a closer look at the FIFA Arab Cup and relive Italy winning the FIFA World Cup through the eyes of a famous Italian chef.





We also catch up with Argentinian defender Gabriel Mercado, who relives his goal against France at Russia 2018 and his country's triumph at the 2007 FIFA U-20 World Cup.











Episode 6

In this month's show, we review FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2021 qualification and look back at the recent AFC qualifiers for the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.





We also meet the Qatari Olympians heading to the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.











Episode 7

In this month's episode we meet the Indian captain who's one of the world's top scorers, and players from Iceland's first appearance at the World Cup in 2018 look back on their qualifying journey and experience of finally reaching the landmark tournament.











Episode 8

This month's episode features Cameroon legend Samuel Eto'o, who reflects on his two appearances at the FIFA World Cup, first at the 1998 edition in France as the tournament's youngest player and in 2002 when he experienced the incredible feeling of scoring a goal for his country on football's biggest stage.





We also meet an Iranian superfan and Qatari resident who has amassed an impressive array of football badges from around the globe.









