WATCH best of World Cup with new SBS series 'Football's Greatest Stage'

This series explores the competition’s foundations and most famous figures - from Uruguay’s early double to the stars of Brazil, and everything in between.





All 13 episodes will be streamed via SBS On Demand and can be found below, beginning with ‘Ronaldo & Spain 1982’.





Ronaldo & Spain 1982

When Ronaldo weaved his magic, no one could get near him. It’s the turbulent career of one the game’s greatest players. Then there was Ferenc Puskas in 1954, controversially injured and unable to lift Hungary to glory in Switzerland. And a look at Spain 1982, where Paolo Rossi emerged when it mattered most.











Diego Maradona & West Germany 1974

Flawed, yet adored across the globe - Diego Maradona’s footprint on football was unparalleled. The World Cup of 1974 - where Beckenbauer and Cruyff stole the show. The heroics of Spain’s Iker Casillas, and the scandal of Luis Suarez’s bite.











Bobby Moore & Italy’s Repeat

The story of England’s Bobby Moore is one to behold, as is that of Italy’s famed yet controversial back-to-back World Cup triumphs of 1934 and 1938. The three World Cup-winning Brazilian captains of ‘58, ‘62 and ‘70. And the revered Italian stopper Gianluigi Buffon.











Gerd Muller & South Africa 2010

The ultimate story of commitment, Gerd Müller was a footballer for the people. Marcello Lippi - tasked with lifting Italy’s fortunes, delivers the Azzurri a famous victory in 2006. And German keeper Oliver Kahn played hero and villain in 2002.











Pele & Italy 1990

The story of Pelé taking the World Cup by the scruff of the neck at the age of 17 is legendary. On the cusp of reunification, West Germany triumphed in 1990, while a couple of French legends helped their nation to the peak of World Cup glory in 1998.











Eusebio & Brazil’s Two of Three

With loyalty to his nation not seen as frequently in today’s game, Eusebio was Portuguese football to many, and a star of the 1966 World Cup. The brilliant Italian Brains Trust of Vittorio Pozzo and Giuseppe Meazza. And Brazil couldn’t cope without Neymar in 2014.











Johan Cruyff & England 1966

From a Dutch footballing legend who made his name at the World Cup, to the greats of the game who never set foot at the world’s biggest tournament. England’s fabled 1966 triumph, and a revered German manager - an apprentice who became a master.











Andres Iniesta & Switzerland 1954

The World Cup is full of heart-rending stories, but not many pull at the heart strings like that of Spain’s Andrés Iniesta and Xavi. Dino Zoff, the man who inspired Italy to victory in 1982 is another great tale. And the fun and games of Vuvuzelas, Mexican Waves and WAGs.











Michel Platini & Paolo Maldini

Beauty was present in the careers of France’s Michel Platini and Italy’s Paolo Maldini. There was an element of the beautiful and the ugly for Brazilian coach Luiz Felipe Scolari. Pelé speaks for himself, but he had special sidekicks, too.











Franz Beckenbauer & Uruguay’s double

A World Cup hero for West Germany, Franz Beckenbauer is enshrined in his country’s football folklore. A captain turned coach, Dunga inspired Brazil to glory in 1994, but came up heartbreakingly short in 2014. And Gordon Banks kept it clean for England in 1966.











Philipp Lahm & France 1998

The quiet, unassuming character of Germany’s Philipp Lahm - one of the best Germany has seen. The 1998 World Cup in France - one with some of the best storylines. And Paraguayan goalkeeper José Luis Chilavert didn’t shy away from creating his own legacy.











Zinedine Zidane & Cafu

The wizardry of France’s Zinedine Zidane, and Brazil’s Cafu, whose destiny on the world stage seemed preordained. For Northern Ireland’s Harry Gregg, his footprint was much more profound. And Guus Hiddink - the brains behind South Korea’s inspired run in 2002.











Bobby Charlton & Brazil 2014

Bobby Charlton, a man who overcame so much to achieve great things. France self-destructed in 2010 in a manner unimaginable. And while he may have never won a World Cup, Chile’s Claudio Bravo made his nation proud.









