WATCH: FIFA World Cup classic match: Australia v Japan 2006 - STREAM

This World Cup classic encounter will be streamed to all Australians from 3pm (AEST) today, and you can also tune into SBS - .
The game is the third of 10 World Cup classic to feature on SBS screens over the next four weeks.
Full broadcast details for upcoming World Cup classics on SBS
Sunday May 31
FIFA World Cup classic match: Australia v Japan 2006
1500 – 1700
WATCH on SBS, The World Game website / app, SBS On Demand
Thursday June 4
FIFA World Cup classic match: Argentina v England 1998
1430 – 1630
WATCH on SBS, The World Game website / app, SBS On Demand
Sunday June 7
FIFA World Cup classic match: Germany v Italy 2006
1500 – 1700
WATCH on SBS, The World Game website / app, SBS On Demand
Thursday June 11
FIFA World Cup classic match: Netherlands v West Germany 1974
1430 – 1630
WATCH on SBS, The World Game website / app, SBS On Demand
Sunday June 14
FIFA Women’s World Cup classic match: Brazil v Australia 2015
1500– 1700
WATCH on SBS, The World Game website / app, SBS On Demand
Thursday June 18
FIFA World Cup classic match: Uruguay v Ghana 2010
1430 – 1630
WATCH on SBS, The World Game website / app, SBS On Demand
Sunday June 21
FIFA World Cup classic match: Croatia v Australia 2006
1500 – 1700
WATCH on SBS, The World Game website / app, SBS On Demand
Thursday June 25
FIFA World Cup classic match: France v Argentina 2018
1430 – 1630
WATCH on SBS, The World Game website / app, SBS On Demand