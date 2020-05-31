WATCH: FIFA World Cup classic match: Australia v Japan 2006 - STREAM

This World Cup classic encounter will be streamed to all Australians from 3pm (AEST) today, and you can also tune into SBS - check your local guides .





The game is the third of 10 World Cup classic to feature on SBS screens over the next four weeks.





Full broadcast details for upcoming World Cup classics on SBS

Sunday May 31





FIFA World Cup classic match: Australia v Japan 2006





1500 – 1700





Thursday June 4





FIFA World Cup classic match: Argentina v England 1998





1430 – 1630





Sunday June 7





FIFA World Cup classic match: Germany v Italy 2006





1500 – 1700





Thursday June 11





FIFA World Cup classic match: Netherlands v West Germany 1974





1430 – 1630





Sunday June 14





FIFA Women’s World Cup classic match: Brazil v Australia 2015





1500– 1700





Thursday June 18





FIFA World Cup classic match: Uruguay v Ghana 2010





1430 – 1630





Sunday June 21





FIFA World Cup classic match: Croatia v Australia 2006





1500 – 1700





Thursday June 25





FIFA World Cup classic match: France v Argentina 2018





1430 – 1630



