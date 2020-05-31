FIFA World Cup 2022ᵀᴹ

WATCH: FIFA World Cup classic match: Australia v Japan 2006 - STREAM

WATCH Australia's incredible win over Japan from the 2006 FIFA World Cup today on SBS and streamed via The World Game website / app and SBS On Demand.

FIFA World Cup classic match: Australia v Japan 2006

Source: Getty Images

This World Cup classic encounter will be streamed to all Australians from 3pm (AEST) today, and you can also tune into SBS - 
check your local guides
.

The game is the third of 10 World Cup classic to feature on SBS screens over the next four weeks.

Full broadcast details for upcoming World Cup classics on SBS

Sunday May 31

FIFA World Cup classic match: Australia v Japan 2006 

1500 – 1700

WATCH on SBS, The World Game website / app, SBS On Demand 

 

Thursday June 4

FIFA World Cup classic match: Argentina v England 1998

1430 – 1630

WATCH on SBS, The World Game website / app, SBS On Demand

 

Sunday June 7

FIFA World Cup classic match: Germany v Italy 2006 

1500 – 1700

WATCH on SBS, The World Game website / app, SBS On Demand 

 

Thursday June 11

FIFA World Cup classic match: Netherlands v West Germany 1974

1430 – 1630

WATCH on SBS, The World Game website / app, SBS On Demand

 

Sunday June 14

FIFA Women’s World Cup classic match: Brazil v Australia 2015

1500– 1700

WATCH on SBS, The World Game website / app, SBS On Demand 

 

Thursday June 18

FIFA World Cup classic match: Uruguay v Ghana 2010

1430 – 1630

WATCH on SBS, The World Game website / app, SBS On Demand

 

Sunday June 21

FIFA World Cup classic match: Croatia v Australia 2006

1500 – 1700

WATCH on SBS, The World Game website / app, SBS On Demand

 

Thursday June 25

FIFA World Cup classic match: France v Argentina 2018

1430 – 1630

WATCH on SBS, The World Game website / app, SBS On Demand

Published 31 May 2020 at 2:59pm, updated 23 September 2022 at 11:30pm
By SBS The World Game
Source: SBS

