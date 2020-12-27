FIFA World Cup 2022ᵀᴹ

WATCH: Two years to go! - Preparations continue for landmark 2022 FIFA World Cup

FIFA have given fans an inside look at the ongoing preparations for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, as the country prepares to host the first edition of the tournament in the Middle East.

After winning the hosting rights in 2010, a huge amount of work has been underway as eight brand new stadiums in the capital of Doha are unveiled in the documentary, the designs reflecting the landscapes of the city.

10 years of construction have eventuated in stunning state of the art facilities to host the world's best players and thousands of fans during the tournament.

In addition to the stadiums, the documentary also showcases progress of the country's transport infrastructure with new train and light rail systems ready for spectators to travel between games.

An inside look at the Qatari team's preparations shows their serious motivation to make an impact on the pitch in what will be an inaugural appearance at the World Cup as the smallest host nation in history football wise with just 6,000 registered players.

Having already hosted the FIFA Club World Cup in 2019, the country will be looking to build on the experience of entertaining a global community of players and fans in order to deliver an unforgettable experience in 2022 with the world watching.

Published 28 December 2020
