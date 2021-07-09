FIFA World Cup 2022ᵀᴹ

World Cup countdown: 500 days until kick-off in Qatar

The 2022 FIFA World Cup is less than 500 days away as Qatar prepare to host football’s most prestigious tournament for the very first time.

WATCH every game of the 2022 FIFA World Cup LIVE, FREE and EXCLUSIVE on SBS!

The Gulf state will welcome 31 other national teams for a month-long tournament that will unite fans near and far, all in the hope of lifting the Jules Rimet Trophy.

With the qualification process across confederations still ongoing due to the coronavirus pandemic, it remains to be seen who will join Qatar come November next year.

Advertisement
Eight stadiums have been built in anticipation for the event which will be played in the winter season to combat the extreme humidity and heat levels prevalent during the summer months.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino believes Qatar’s turn at hosting the tournament will be one to remember, with authorities planning a COVID-free experience for international spectators entering the country.

“We will see the best World Cup ever in November, December 2022 in Qatar,” Infantino said after a FIFA Council meeting in March.

“The best World Cup ever means a World Cup with full stadiums. I am 100 per cent sure about that.”

Australia are aiming to attend their fifth consecutive World Cup, while France are the defending champions after defeating Croatia in the final three years ago in Russia.

READ MORE

Socceroos to face old rivals Japan in final stage of World Cup qualifying



Share
Watch the FIFA World Cup, Tour de France, Giro d’Italia, Vuelta a España, Dakar Rally, World Athletics / ISU Championships (and more) via SBS On Demand – your free live streaming and catch-up service.
Watch nowOn Demand
Have a story or comment? Contact Us
Follow SBS Sport
facebook
twitter
instagram
youtube
Watch the FIFA World Cup, Tour de France, Giro d’Italia, Vuelta a España, Dakar Rally, World Athletics / ISU Championships (and more) via SBS On Demand – your free live streaming and catch-up service.
Watch nowOn Demand
Follow SBS Sport
facebook
twitter
instagram
youtube
2 min read
Published 9 July 2021 at 10:58am, updated 23 September 2022 at 11:29pm
Source: SBS The World Game

Recommended for you

Korf talks long-term goals and Wollongong 2022 for Australian Cycling Team

Cycle Sunshine Coast 2022 Stage 4 highlights

UCI Track World Championships - Men's Team sprint winning moment

Benzema crowned 2022 Ballon d'Or winner

Countdown To Qatar 2022 - Episode 38: Group F

Winning moment: Stage 2 - CRO Race 2022

Cycle Sunshine Coast 2022 Stage 5 highlights

Cahill gives insight into Socceroos' World Cup prospects