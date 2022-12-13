Watch

Tyler on Messi’s comparison to Maradona

Published 13 December 2022, 3:21 am

SBS World Cup commentator Martin Tyler chats about Argentina's Lionel Messi and Diego Maradona with Adrian Arciuli.

FIFA World Cup 2022™
