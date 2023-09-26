And the European champions are...

Christophe Laporte & Mischa Bredewold

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Christophe and Keeno debrief the latest from the world of cycling this week, including a wrap up of the European Road Cycling Championships.

Share

Recommended for you

Lotto Soudal's Australian cyclist Caleb Ewan

Ewan expecting to see out 2024 with Lotto-Dstny despite unease with management

Cycling

French International Artistic Gymnastics - Paris

Morgans buoyed by silver medal World Cup success heading into the World Championships

Gymnastics

04:43

Stage 5 - Winning Moment - CRO Race 2023

02:44

Stage 2 - Winning Moment - CRO Race 2023

Cycling

06:18

Queanbeyan Kanberri Connections v Country King Browns - Highlights - Koori Knockout 2023

Rugby League

04:13

Stage 4 - Winning Moment - CRO Race 2023

04:37

Stage 3 - Winning Moment - CRO Race 2023

Cycling

106th Giro dell'Emilia 2023

Roglič confirms Jumbo-Visma departure by season's end

Cycling

Latest podcast episodes

Sepp Kuss celebrates with his team on the Vuelta Podium

In Kuss We Trust(ed): La Vuelta 2023 comes to an end

Sepp Kuss on the podium of the Vuelta receiving a red jersey

Jumbo Visma, "Don't be evil”

Vuelta 2023 - Kuss.png

Mud, wind, and Rock'n'Roll at the Vuelta

CYCLING-ESP-VUELTA

Tapas time with the Vuelta a España 2023