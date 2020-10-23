SBS Cycling Podcast

Jai Hindley wins the Stelvio stage - Zwift Cycling Central Podcast

SBS Cycling Podcast

Jai Hindley celebrates his stage win in the Giro 2020

Source: Getty Images

Published 23 October 2020 at 5:06pm
Christophe & Macka review stage 18 from the Giro, where Australian Jai Hindley rose up and won and the Vuelta with Dan Martin winning overnight
Watch the podcast LIVE!

 
