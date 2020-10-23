Jai Hindley wins the Stelvio stage - Zwift Cycling Central Podcast

SBS Cycling PodcastOther ways to listen Jai Hindley wins the Stelvio stage - Zwift Cycling Central PodcastPlay37:32EnglishSBS Cycling PodcastOther ways to listen Source: Getty ImagesGet the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsDownload (42.96 MB)Published 23 October 2020 at 5:06pmTags Christophe & Macka review stage 18 from the Giro, where Australian Jai Hindley rose up and won and the Vuelta with Dan Martin winning overnightPublished 23 October 2020 at 5:06pmTagsWatch the podcast LIVE! AdvertisementSHARELatest podcast episodesWelcome to the Hell of the north ... Zwift SBS Cycling PodcastClassics, Classics, Classics in the Zwift SBS Cycling PodcastSlovenia reign supreme - Zwift Cycling CentralEsports World Championships preview, Elizabeth Taylor chat - Zwift Cycling Central Podcast