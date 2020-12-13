SBS Cycling Podcast

Podcast #Extra: Bikes for happiness for temporary visa holders

Bike for happiness recipient

Source: danivalent.com

Published 14 December 2020 at 6:44am
By Christophe Mallet
When the Coronavirus pandemic hit Melbourne and venues had to shut down, workers who were temporary visa holders were some of the worse affected. Food blogger Dani Valent decided to join with renowned Attica chef, Ben Shewry to supply food, and produce to people. At the same time, Dani started a movement for temporary visa holders to get help at different level, and one way is to help mobility, as often it is a condition to finding work, getting bikes to people in need.
