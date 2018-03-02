SBS Cycling Podcast

#Podcast Extra - Brenton Jones on the eve of Paris-Nice

Published 3 March 2018 at 10:36am
By Christophe Mallet
Brenton Jones is originally from Jindivick in Victoria and currently riding for UCI Professional Continental team Delko–Marseille Provence KTM based in France.
In this podcast extra, Christophe catches up with Brenton on the eve of his Paris-Nice debut. 

Remember, Stage 1 of Paris-Nice from 1:30am AEDT Monday 5 March streaming here and broadcast on SBS

