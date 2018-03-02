Podcast Extra - Brenton Jones on the eve of Paris-Nice

SBS Cycling PodcastOther ways to listen #Podcast Extra - Brenton Jones on the eve of Paris-NicePlay08:31EnglishSBS Cycling PodcastOther ways to listen Source: Brenton JonesGet the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsDownload (3.9 MB)Published 3 March 2018 at 10:36amBy Christophe MalletTags Brenton Jones is originally from Jindivick in Victoria and currently riding for UCI Professional Continental team Delko–Marseille Provence KTM based in France.Published 3 March 2018 at 10:36amBy Christophe MalletTagsIn this podcast extra, Christophe catches up with Brenton on the eve of his Paris-Nice debut. AdvertisementRemember, Stage 1 of Paris-Nice from 1:30am AEDT Monday 5 March streaming here and broadcast on SBSSHARELatest podcast episodesWelcome to the Hell of the north ... Zwift SBS Cycling PodcastClassics, Classics, Classics in the Zwift SBS Cycling PodcastSlovenia reign supreme - Zwift Cycling CentralEsports World Championships preview, Elizabeth Taylor chat - Zwift Cycling Central Podcast