Tour de France 2022: Ep 7 – Pog lays the first punch in Longwy

Pogacar wins in Longwy

Published 8 July 2022 at 2:32am
By Christophe Mallet
Source: SBS
Tour de France

Christophe & Gracie debrief the day The Pog took control of he Tour 2022

