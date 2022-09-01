SBS Cycling Podcast

Vuelta a Espana 2022: Ep 12: Kaden gets his groove on...

SBS Cycling Podcast

Kaden Groves wins his first stage at the vuelta.jpg

Published 1 September 2022 at 7:10pm
By Christophe Mallet
Source: SBS

Join Christophe, Macka and Kate for episode 12 of the Zwift Vuelta Podcast LIVE

