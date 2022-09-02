Vuelta a Espana 2022: Ep 13: Carapaz for a first win on the Vuelta

SBS Cycling PodcastOther ways to listen Vuelta a Espana 2022: Ep 13: Carapaz for a first win on the VueltaPlay33:13SBS Cycling PodcastOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsDownload (29.5MB)Published 2 September 2022 at 8:14pmBy Christophe MalletSource: SBSTagsLa Vuelta Join Christophe, Macka and Kate as they review Carapaz's first win on the VueltaPublished 2 September 2022 at 8:14pmBy Christophe MalletSource: SBSTagsLa VueltaShareLatest podcast episodesVuelta a Espana 2022: Ep 12: Kaden gets his groove on...Vuelta a Espana 2022: Ep 11: Even Remco is surprised by Remco!Vuelta a Espana 2022: Ep 10: Will Remco be on Planet Remco in tonight's Time Trial?Vuelta a Espana 2022: Ep 9: Jay Vine makes it two, and Amanda Spratt Joins us for a chat