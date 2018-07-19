SBS Cycling Podcast

Zwift Cycling Central Podcast - Tour de France 2018 - We walk up Alpe D'huez

SBS Cycling Podcast

Tour de France 2018, Tour de France

Zwift Cycling Podcast 12

Published 20 July 2018 at 5:58am
By Christophe Mallet
Tags
Stage 12 of the Tour de France and Christophe and Macca decided to walk to Alpe D'Huez with the fans .. and take you on the journey.
Tags
