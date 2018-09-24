SBS Cycling PodcastOther ways to listen Zwift SBS Cycling Podcast Extra - 'Time Trial'Play14:09EnglishSBS Cycling PodcastOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsDownload (12.96 MB)Published 24 September 2018 at 12:07pmBy Christophe MalletTags In this Podcast extra, Christophe Mallet speaks to Finlay Pretsell, a British filmmaker, about his latest film TIME TRIAL, the exhilarating story of David Millar's last year in the professional peloton.Published 24 September 2018 at 12:07pmBy Christophe MalletTagsWatch the trailer: AdvertisementSHARELatest podcast episodesWelcome to the Hell of the north ... Zwift SBS Cycling PodcastClassics, Classics, Classics in the Zwift SBS Cycling PodcastSlovenia reign supreme - Zwift Cycling CentralEsports World Championships preview, Elizabeth Taylor chat - Zwift Cycling Central Podcast