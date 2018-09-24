SBS Cycling Podcast

Zwift SBS Cycling Podcast Extra - 'Time Trial'

SBS Cycling Podcast

Zwift Cycling podcast

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 24 September 2018 at 12:07pm
By Christophe Mallet
Tags
In this Podcast extra, Christophe Mallet speaks to Finlay Pretsell, a British filmmaker, about his latest film TIME TRIAL, the exhilarating story of David Millar's last year in the professional peloton.
Published 24 September 2018 at 12:07pm
By Christophe Mallet
Tags

Watch the trailer:

 
Advertisement



SHARE

Latest podcast episodes

Paris - Roubaix

Welcome to the Hell of the north ... Zwift SBS Cycling Podcast

Battle Royale on the streets of Flanders

Classics, Classics, Classics in the Zwift SBS Cycling Podcast

Primoz Roglic wins Paris Nice

Slovenia reign supreme - Zwift Cycling Central

Zwift Cycling Central Podcast

Esports World Championships preview, Elizabeth Taylor chat - Zwift Cycling Central Podcast