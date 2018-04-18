Zwift SBS Cycling Podcast - The day Von Hoff became cycling royalty

GOLD COAST, AUSTRALIA - APRIL 14: Gold medalist Steele Von Hoff of Australia poses during the medal ceremony for the Men's Road Race on day 10 Source: Getty Images AsiaPac

In this week's podcast, our host Christophe Mallet has a chat with Steel Von Hoff, recent winner of the Men's Commonwealth Games Road race and is joined by Sophie Smith, Matthew Keenan and Wes Sulzberger to review the queen of the classics Paris-Roubaix, and preview Flèche Wallonne and Liege-Bastogne-Liege.

By Christophe Mallet Tags