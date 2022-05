Day 3 of the Tour De France 2018 saw a great performance by BMC to win the stage and grab the yellow jersey. Jens Voigt came around and didn't mince his words.. as usual. We also talk tech with Patrick Rossier, the head of sports operations and services at Tissot, the official Timekeeper of the Tour de France on what it takes to record the time, on a team time trial.

By Christophe Mallet Tags