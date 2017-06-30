Richie Porte at the pre 2017 Tour de France conference in Dusseldorf (Supplied)
Published 30 June 2017 at 10:48am
By Cycling Central
Presented By Christophe Mallet
Tags
Welcome to the inaugural Zwift Tour de France Podcast - Ep 1 - The Tour Preview from Dusseldorf. Christophe Mallet and Dave McKenzie discuss whether Richie Porte can actually win the tour this year. Also, do we care about Lance's Armstrong opinion now? If so, should we?
Published 30 June 2017 at 10:48am
By Cycling Central
Presented By Christophe Mallet
Tags
SHARE