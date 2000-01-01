How do I get the full stats, GPS data, jersey rankings, live interactive stage maps?

The award-winning SBS ŠKODA Tour Tracker is the ultimate second-screen experience available in cycling, and you can access it on all your mobile devices completely free.

or

mobile devices or

completely free.

How do I watch a live stream on the SBS ŠKODA Tour Tracker app?

The SBS ŠKODA Tour Tracker app enables you to watch live streaming of the Tour de France from the app.

There are three ways to access a live stream in the News app:

Open the SBS ŠKODA Tour Tracker app, if the live stream has begun then the app will open to the live page tap the play button . If you have enabled notifications, you will receive a notification whenever a stage is live and live stream is active. Tap on the notification and that will open the streaming video in the SBS ŠKODA Tour Tracker app. To learn how to enable notifications, refer to the “How do I enable/disable notifications for the SBS ŠKODA Tour Tracker app?” question.

Do I need to create an account to watch the live stream?

Yes, creating an account and logging in should be simple and easy, if you're having trouble, please check the following:

Check you've entered all required fields before hitting 'submit'.

Check the email address you have entered is correct.

Haven't received your validation email? Check your spam or junk folder.

How do I enable/disable notifications for the SBS ŠKODA Tour Tracker app?

SBS ŠKODA Tour Tracker app notifications enable you to stay up to date with the latest news and key moments.

To enable/disable notifications, follow these steps:

Open the SBS ŠKODA Tour Tracker app Tap on the More icon Go to Race Notifications On this page, use the different options available to configure which alerts you want to receive. Toggling on will turn on those specific notifications. If you want to disable all notifications, toggle all options off.

How do I Chromecast with my Android or Apple device?

Open the SBS ŠKODA Tour Tracker app, locate the casting icon at the top of screen. Tap to connect to your casting device. Play live or videos from the app to your casting device.

How do I turn off or on close caption for videos?

The SBS ŠKODA Tour Tracker iOS and Android app use the System subtitle settings to enable or disable close captions for on demand videos.

iOS

Open device Settings Go to Accessibility Go to Subtitles & Captioning Toggle Closed Captions + SDH

Android

Open device Settings Go to Accessibility Go to Hearing enhancements Go to Subtitle settings Toggle subtitles

Can I access the SBS ŠKODA Tour Tracker app from overseas?

SBS ŠKODA Tour Tracker app is available to download in the Australian store.

and

.

My device is not compatible with the latest version of the SBS ŠKODA Tour Tracker app. What can I do?

The SBS ŠKODA Tour Tracker app is currently supported for the following operating systems/devices:

Apple

Any iPhone or iPad device with iOS 10 or later.

Android

Any Android phone running Android v7.0 and above.

If your device does not match the above specifications, please access the daily updates via our mobile responsive Tour de France website.

