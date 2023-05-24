Watch

Almeida breaks through with maiden Grand Tour stage win

Published 24 May 2023, 2:20 am
João Almeida of UAE Team Emirates spoke to SBS Sport's John Trevorrow after winning Stage 16 of the Giro d'Italia.
Cycling