Watch

Aussie in the mix for pole vault final

Published 23 August 2023, 10:58 am
While all eyes were on Sweden's Armand Duplantis in qualification for the men's pole vault final, one Aussie was making an impact of his own. SBS will broadcast the 2023 edition of the World Athletics Championships in Budapest from August 19-27.
Tags
World Athletics Championships
Athletics
Share

Recommended for you

2:47:25

Full Replay: Day 5, Morning Session - World Athletics Championships 2023

World Athletics Championships

01:47

Aussies thrive as another survives javelin qualification

World Athletics Championships

01:01

Aussies chasing women's 800m semi-finals

World Athletics Championships

01:41
Day 4 - World Athletics Championships Budapest 2023

Hull challenges for Gold in Women's 1500m Final

World Athletics Championships

51:59
Day 2 - World Athletics Championships Budapest 2023

Day 2 - Daily Highlights - World Athletics Championships 2023

World Athletics Championships

Untitled design (1).png

Aussie Montag claims silver, Hull into final - World Athletics Championships wrap

World Athletics Championships

06:41

Highlights - Final: Australia v England - Netball World Cup 2023

Netball

09:55

Elite Men's Road Race Highlights - UCI Cycling World Championships

UCI Cycling World Championships