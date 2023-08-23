Watch

Aussie Nina Kennedy claims gold in epic Women's Pole Vault final

Published 23 August 2023, 10:00 pm
Australia's Nina Kennedy broke the national record en route to sharing the gold medal in the women's pole vault final with America's Katie Moon at the 2023 World Athletics Championships. SBS will broadcast the 2023 edition of the World Athletics Championships in Budapest from August 19-27.
World Athletics Championships
