Watch

Australia's cycling pioneer - Phil Anderson feature

Published 9 July 2022, 10:00 pm

He was the man that put Australian cycling on the world map. and was the first non-European to hold the Yellow Jersey in the Tour de France. This is the story of Phil Anderson.

Tags
Tour de France
Cycling
SHARE
Advertisement

Recommended for you

01:43

SBS commentary team react to nail-biting Aussie Stage 5 win

01:32

Haig relatively satisfied with Stage 4 performance

03:06

Winning moment Stage 5: Tour de France 2022

01:07

Caleb Ewan reflects on Stage 2

01:40

Froome on Israel-Premier Tech's biggest win

01:04

Hay bale brings down Ewan and Haig

01:45

O'Connor 'sad and disappointed' after huge GC loss

01:32

O'Connor happy to leave Denmark trouble free