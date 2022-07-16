Watch

Bastille day crowds create pandemonium for riders on Alpe d'Huez

Published 15 July 2022, 3:55 am

Cycling fans ascended the Alpe d'Huez in droves for Stage 12 of the Tour de France, the race coinciding with French national holiday Bastille day and making for incredible scenes as the riders navigated, flares, flags and fists to reach the summit.

Tour de France
