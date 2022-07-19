Watch

Best of Eastern France scenics at the Tour de France

Published 18 July 2022, 7:25 am

A look at the very best landmarks the East of France had to offer during stages 13-15 of the 2022 Tour de France.

Tags
Tour de France
Share
Advertisement

Recommended for you

02:39

The Finale Stage 15: Tour de France 2022

Zwift PowerUps Tour de France Stage 15

Recap Stage 15: Tour de France 2022

01:08

Caleb hoping rest day can get him right for final week sprint chances

The best of the French Alps scenics at the Tour de France

06:09

SBS commentary team react to gutsy Aussie Stage 14 win

'Missed the grupetto' - Ewan makes time cut

Winning moment Stage 15: Tour de France 2022