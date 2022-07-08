Watch

'Breakaway King' is having a blast so far on Le Tour

Published 7 July 2022, 10:00 pm

The breakaway king, also the king of the mountains, Magnus Cort, is having a lot of fun so far at the Tour de France!

Tour de France
