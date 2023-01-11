Watch

Dakar 2023: Aussie Focus - Stage 11

Published 11 January 2023, 10:00 pm

A look at how each Australian fared on Stage 11 of the Dakar Rally.

Tags
Dakar Rally
Share

Most popular

How to watch the Dakar Rally 2023 on SBS

Dakar Rally

How to watch the Kooyong Classic LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand

Tennis

Hidden stories from the nationals road races

Cycling

Team Vine triumphs in nationals time trial by 2.7 seconds

Cycling

Plapp powers to second straight national road title

Cycling

Ecstatic Chapman solos to Elite Women's road race victory, Simpson wins U23

Cycling

Blockbuster edition of nationals as stars of Aussie cycling set to battle for green and gold

Cycling

Herculean effort sees Mackellar solo to U23 Road Race win

Cycling